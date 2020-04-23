While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than five million Americans, including 13,000 in Vermont living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
On April 23, the Alzheimer’s Association announced it will offer free online and telephone support groups in the coming weeks to help all Vermont caregivers and their families.
The Alzheimer's Association offers a number of support groups that create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia to develop informal mutual support and social relationships.
“During this challenging time, it’s critical that all caregivers have access to Alzheimer’s Association resources, even if they cannot venture out,” said Jim Wessler, Regional Leader for the Alzheimer’s Association in New England. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans’ daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers cannot be put on hold. These virtual support groups allow us to connect with caregivers and provide necessary information even amid the current crisis.”
Upcoming virtual support groups include:
- Caregiver group for those living at home with their loved one with a diagnosis
- Caregiver group for young onset dementia
- Early Stage Caregivers
- Caregiver group for those with a loved one in a facility that they cannot visit due to COVID-19
- Spanish-Language: Grupo de apoyo en español para cuidadores
- General Telephone Caregiver Support Group
For a complete list of upcoming support groups, or to register for a support group, visit alzmassnh.org/virtual-programs. In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.