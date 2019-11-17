ST. ALBANS — A Georgia man was stopped for driving with an altered inspection sticker and arrested on three outstanding warrants.
According to Vermont State Police, Dennis R. Mossey, 46, of Georgia, was stopped Friday at 4 p.m. while traveling north on I-89.
He was wanted on warrants for domestic assault, escape, and driving with a suspended license. Mossey was arrested and lodged at the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility.
Mossey was charged with a fifth driving with a suspended license offense. He was also issued a ticket for the altered inspection sticker which carries a $299 fine and a 60-day license suspension. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer the new charge on Dec. 23.