BERKSHIRE — A Richford woman stopped for an altered inspection sticker was arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday morning.
According to Vermont State Police, Heather Westcom, 32, was stopped on Route 105 for the inspection sticker violation.
The trooper then discovered she was wanted on a retail theft charge. She was arrested and taken to Franklin County Superior Court where she was arraigned on the theft and released with conditions.
Westcom was issued a ticket for the altered inspection sticker which includes a penalty of $299 and a 60-day license suspension.