High housing costs, a potential end to the suspension on evictions and prolonged unemployment are causing many Americans to worry about keeping a roof over their heads.
In a recent survey, 19% of Vermonters said they are worried about facing eviction from rentals in the next two months. Nationwide, 33% are worried.
The report also revealed that 13% of Vermonters are worried about facing foreclosure on their homes in the next two months.
Nationally, minorities are more impacted by these fears with 20% of Asian, 36% of Black, 33% of Hispanics or Latinos at risk of eviction compared to 17% of white people. Women were 7% more likely than men to be facing eviction.
The information for the report was gathered from the centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Household Pulse Survey and then broken down into different categories by analysts at Quote Wizard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.