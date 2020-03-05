ST. ALBANS — A man was arrested and charged with violation of his conditions of release after an alleged violation of a 24-hour curfew.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), officers stopped a vehicle traveling south on I-89 at Exit 19 at 7:40 p.m. Todd Bonyea, 39, was a passenger in the vehicle, despite active conditions of release placing him on 24-hour curfew, with the exception of emergency medical services.
Bonyea claimed to be traveling to UVM Medical Center for treatment.
Bonyea is awaiting trial on multiple charges including heroin trafficking and cocaine possession.
Officers later determined Bonyea had gone to Shelburne, not the medical center, according to SAPD.
Bonyea was located at the Cadillac Motel and arrested for violation of conditions of release. He was issued a flash citation for a Thursday court appearance.