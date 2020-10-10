ST. ALBANS — A Swanton man charged with stealing catalytic converters in four jurisdictions is being sought by police after missing a court appearance on Thursday.
Jake Hodgdon, 39, was arraigned in Chittenden County Superior Court on Wednesday on grand larceny and other charges stemming from an alleged attempt to steal catalytic converters from cars parked at Autohaus in South Burlington that same morning.
He was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer similar charges.
Hodgdon was arrested on Sept. 28 on a warrant out of New York State for allegedly stealing catalytic converters there. He was initially lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail prior to a court appearance later that day.
In Franklin County, Hodgdon is facing charges of providing false information to police, attempting to elude police, negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of conditions of release, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while license suspended.
The Franklin Superior Court issued a $100,000 bail for Hodgdon.
He is believed to be driving a 2005 silver BMW 325 with Vermont Registration HSF915. Vermont State Police are asking that anyone with information about Hodgdon notify their local law enforcement agency.
