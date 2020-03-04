ST. ALBANS — As Town Meeting Day came to a close Tuesday, all school districts in Franklin County had approved their budgets for the upcoming school year.
The Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD)’s budget, funding the largest school district in Franklin County, passed 2349 to 1540, according to preliminary results.
MRUSD had proposed a $60 million budget this year, with the addition of mental health providers and swelling health insurance costs growing the budget by $2 million from what voters approved for the current school year.
The Missisquoi Valley School District (MVSD)’s budget passed by a 1225 to 1049 margin, with voters in Franklin, Highgate and Swanton signing off on a $37.9 million budget to fund their three elementary schools and union high school.
Administrators attributed MVSD’s own growing budget to similar challenges with health care costs, as well as additional capital funding concerns and rearranged staffing as Highgate’s enrollments continue to decline and Swanton’s continue to swell.
Voters within MVSD likewise reelected Swanton’s Terri O’Shea and Highgate’s Steven Scott to the district’s unified school board, and a successful write-in campaign will add Franklin’s Joanne Johnston to the board.
Voters within the Northern Mountain Valley (NMV) Unified Union School District similarly approved their budget, the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union (FNESU) announced late Tuesday evening.
NMV’s school district, which supports four elementary schools in the northeastern part of the county, saw their annual budget grow as a result of higher insurance rates as well, with health care costs pushing the district’s budget to $16.8 million.
The district had also added additional staffing, including a math interventionist at the Montgomery Elementary School.
The Enosburgh — Richford Unified Union School District (ERUUSD) likewise saw its budget approved Tuesday, FNESU reported Wednesday morning, with voters signing off on an $18.5 million budget supporting the district’s two elementary schools, two high schools and technical center.
ERUUSD’s budget had grown this year due to pressure from the proposed statewide hike in insurance rates. The administration also sought to add staff at the Richford Elementary School, additions the district offset by reducing staff through attrition at the Enosburg Falls High School.
Voters in Enosburgh and Richford also reelected Enosburgh’s Rick Bartholomew and Amy Irish and Richford’s Mort Greenword to the school board. Richford’s Wendy Boyce was elected over Michelle Raymo in a contested election for a vacant representing Richford on the board.
Voters in Fletcher approved their proposed school budget from the floor and even expanded the school board’s requested $100,000 allocation for a capital reserve fund, adding another $100,000 this year and authorizing subsequent capital allocations of $100,000 for the next five years.
Fletcher’s school district budget was expected to rise to $3.6 million due to pressure from higher transportation costs and, like most of the state, higher health insurance rates.
Fairfax voters narrowly approved the school district’s $13.7 million budget 822 to 684 and further approved a request for $200,000 in funding for repairing Bellows Free Academy — Fairfax’s roof.
The school’s budget had swelled after higher health insurance rates paired with higher transportation costs and state mandated prekindergarten services to increase school spending by roughly 7 percent compared to what voter’s had approved last year in Fairfax.
Voters in Georgia approved the town school district’s budget by a margin of less than 100 votes, approving the school district’s proposed $13.5 million 532 to 443.
The Georgia Elementary and Middle School’s proposed budget was set to rise more than $600,000 in the coming school year, with the administration attributing most of those costs to tuition payments and a growing demand for prekindergarten services the school district is required to provide under state law.
Virtually every town in Franklin County saw taxes rise as their common levels of appraisal, a measurement gauging the difference between listed property values and their market value, dived.
Under the funding formula used by the state of Vermont to determine education tax rates, declining common levels of appraisal lead to higher tax rates within respective towns.
Only Richford’s common level of appraisal appeared to rise, stabilizing the town’s tax rate even as the district’s weighted per pupil count declined.
Every school district in Franklin County also projected their insurance costs to rise in response to a proposal from the Vermont Education Health Initiative, the nonprofit providing insurance to educators in Vermont, that would raise statewide insurance rates by almost 13 percent.
With the passage of Act 11 in 2018, health insurance premiums for Vermont’s public education system are now negotiated and set at the state level.