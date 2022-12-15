ST. ALBANS CITY — To pay for work on the Aldis Hill Water Tank, the St. Albans City Council approved a $2.3 million loan agreement with the Vermont State Revolving Loan Fund this past Monday.
Voters already approved the bond during a Town Meeting Day vote in 2020, but now that the city’s new water tank is underway, it’s time for council to pay for the project.
Located at the intersection of Congress Street and Hillfarm estates, the new Aldis Hill Water Tank is expected to hold up to 1.2 million gallons once it’s completed in 2023.
More water
The effort to upgrade the city’s water tank began back in 2018 when state inspectors discovered that the city’s current tank, built in the 1950s, needed upgrades in order to last another 20 years.
To solve the issue, the city decided to build another water tank that could function as its water system’s primary tank while the first one is being upgraded. Constructed right next to the existing tank, the new tank will ensure the city will have an expanded storage capacity for at least another two decades once both projects are completed.
By 2040, it is estimated the city will need 2.4 million gallons of storage capacity to cover a full day’s use and provide water for a major fire.
Construction on the new tank began this fall. City public works director Marty Manahan said the city awarded the contract to DN Tanks this summer, and since that time, the company has installed the access road and drain line for the project.
The rest of the build will get started when the warm weather returns. Manahan said much of the construction work will be done on site as they erect the new tank.
Once completed, work can then begin on the old water tank’s refurbishment. Manahan said the city will need to hook the new tank into its water system to be able to empty the old one, which will reveal what needs to be done to bring the 70-year-old water tank up to par.
The new Aldis water tank is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.
The initial timeline had planned to be finished a year earlier, but nailing down the details of the city’s loan and determining how much would be forgiven by the Vermont State Revolving Fund held back the project, Manahan said.
Funding sources
While construction is slated for completion in 2023, the city won’t need to provide a payment to the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank until next November when the first payment of the 40-year-loan is due.
The total sum for the loan is just over $3 million with zero interest. An additional $655,000 is scheduled to be forgiven once the first payment is completed.
Each annual payment over the life of the loan, which will be paid off by the end of 2062, is $59,375.
