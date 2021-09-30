ST. ALBANS CITY — Visitors to Aldis Hill this fall will notice some new trail construction at the St. Albans landmark.
Beginning in mid-October, the City of St. Albans is starting the first phase of its plan to reroute and update sections of the six-mile-long Aldis Hill trail system. After sourcing the $36,000 needed to pay for the project, the work will improve overall sustainability and navigation for visitors.
Half of those dollars are to come from a Vermont Department of Building and General Services recreation grant. The remaining match is to be provided by the Aldis Hill Trust Fund, the Vermont Mountain Biking Club and RiseVT, a statewide initiative to support healthy lifestyles.
During a tour of the trails Wednesday morning, trail designer and planner Mariah Keagy explained some of the current issues with the hill’s trail system, which had been studied by trail development company Sinuosity in 2014.
Over the decades, many of the trails have seen steady erosion due to foot traffic and inconsistent construction methods. Other areas remain muddy throughout the year, and vegetation is often destroyed as people avoid waterlogged areas.
Fixing the issues requires redesigning the trails to better fit with trail maintenance best practices, she said. For example, trail features such as switchbacks with better drainage systems can help redirect water down slopes without causing unnecessary erosion and destruction of the natural habitat, and bog bridges can alleviate ecological destruction in muddy areas.
“If we go down the fall line, we’re inviting water to help erode it,” Keagy said. “It’s just the stressors adding up. It’s just thinking about what we can do.”
Keagy recommended adding at least two switchbacks to the Smith Street approach to the hill’s main loop. The work would help realign the trail junctions in the area and eliminate hikers forming “rogue trails” to be used as shortcuts for diverting areas.
“If you build the trail correctly, you shouldn’t have to convince people to use it,” she said.
On the western side of the hill, Keagy also recommended making changes to the rocky side of the hill to add a “play” area for mountain bikers. Rogue trails in that area have already been carved by bikers looking for ramps and jumps and designing a space for that use can help eliminate unintended trails popping up in stressed areas.
Other changes to be considered for the overall project include adding better signage throughout the hill and recreation area, simplifying the junction points and specializing areas of the hill for either just hikers or just mountain bikers.
While trail fixes can help re-organize traffic on the hill, a potential difficulty will be figuring out how to balance the needs of disc golf course users with sustainable practices. Keagy, who specializes in trail planning, said such work isn’t in her area of expertise, but she’s read about past examples of organizations re-directing courses when an area needs to be revitalized.
Before work begins on the first phase, the City of St Albans will hold a public information session for those who may have more questions about changes to the trail. Interested residents can attend the meeting, to be held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Hard’Ack’s Greg Brown Lodge.
