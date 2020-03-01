ALBURGH — Alburgh voters will be asked to pay more for their municipal government and the school in the 2021 fiscal year.
The selectboard is asking for less for the highway budget, but that is offset by an increase in the general fund budget. The town is requesting $629,000 to maintain the town’s roads, resulting in tax decrease of $21,350.
However, the board is asking for $65,218 more in taxes for the town’s general fund, with total general fund expenditures of $745,436 and $585,486 to be raised through municipal taxes.
There are no changes in the proposed expenditures for the fire or rescue departments.
On the school side, the budget is up $741,700 to $6.78 million.
More than a third of the increase, $250,365, goes to paying for high school tuition and tech center attendance for an additional 16 high school students next year. High school tuition will cost the district $$1.66 million in the 2020-2021 school year, while increasing technical center attendance will add another $93,153 to that total.
Health insurance costs for employees following a state takeover of health insurance negotiations resulted in a $55,400 budget increase.
The school is also adding hours for its PreK-2 counselor due to increased student needs, an increase of $30,444.
Teachers will also receive a combined $130,000 raise.
Although the Alburgh’s equalized per pupil count (a weighted count of students that gives more weight to students with additional needs, high school students, etc.) has risen, the cost per pupil under the proposed budget will still increase to $18,671.
The proposed budget comes with an anticipated tax increase of 14.7 cents. The change in the budget accounts for 9 cents of that increase. The remainder of the increase is a result of a decrease in the Common Level of Appraisal (CLA).
The CLA compares property sales to the assessed value of properties in a community. If houses are selling for less than their assessed value, then the CLA lowers the tax rate. That is the case in Alburgh where the CLA, which is 102.56% meaning the assessed value is 2.56% higher than houses properties are selling for, lowers the tax rate by 4.3 cents.
However, in the current school year, the CLA was 106.53% and lowered the school tax rate by 10 cents.