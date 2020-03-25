ALBURGH – Alburgh and the town’s school district have postponed elections correcting a budgeting error from Town Meeting Day and the district’s annual school budget, respectively, following Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.
According to a post on the town’s website, elections were postponed and the town’s offices were closed in response to the governor’s order, issued Tuesday to deter the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alburgh was one of only a few towns where voters rejected a proposed school budget during this year’s Town Meeting Day elections.
Since Town Meeting Day, the school board had thinned their budget from $6.78 million to $6.68 million, decreasing the school district’s proposed equalized per pupil spending rate from $18,671 to $18,361.
While Town Meeting Day voters had authorized allocating $75,000 for Alburgh’s fire department, the allocation had been left out of the town’s approved annual budget, leading officials to seek a formal election to include the $75,000 within Alburgh’s budget, according to a notice since taken down from Alburgh’s website.
Both elections had been scheduled by ballot for April 14.
According to Alburgh’s website, new dates for both elections will be shared online at www.alburghvt.org and on Front Porch Forum and Facebook, as well as being warned in the Islander – the town’s paper of record.
Alburgh’s selectboard has also agreed not to meet again until May 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alburgh’s town clerk will continue checking messages and mail, but otherwise work remotely, according to a post on Alburgh’s website.