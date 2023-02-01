ALBURGH — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight at a school basketball game Tuesday night in Alburgh.
State police were called at 6:56 p.m. to the Alburgh Community Education Center for a report of a large fight involving multiple spectators during a seventh and eighth grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans.
The fight ended before troopers arrived on scene, and some participants had already left the school, according to police. One of those individuals, Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, subsequently sought medical attention, was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The circumstances of his death are under active investigation.
Giroux’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.
As of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.
The state police is working with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito on this case.
The Vermont State Police is seeking to interview anyone with information about this incident, including those involved in the fight at the Alburgh school. People should call Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
