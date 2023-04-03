ALBURGH — Two months after Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh died following an altercation at a middle school basketball game, his cause of death has been confirmed as an acute cardiac event.
On Jan. 31, Giroux left Alburgh’s Community Education Center after a brawl broke out between spectators of a seventh and eighth grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City School.
Giroux, driving in the direction of his home, stopped his vehicle and called first responders. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center where Giroux was pronounced dead.
In a press release from the Vermont State Police published on March 31, Giroux’s autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office determined his cause of death to be “acute cardiac event following altercation in an individual with coronary artery atherosclerosis.”
Atherosclerosis occurs when fats and cholesterol build up in and on the walls of arteries, restricting blood flow. Common results of major atherosclerosis include heart attacks or stroke.
Vermont State Police have listed Giroux’s exact manner of death as “undetermined.”
The press release also said state detectives are working with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito to continue reviewing the case and potential charges for those involved in the brawl at Alburgh.
