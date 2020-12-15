BURLINGTON -- The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont has reported that Randy Sheltra, a 58-year-old man from Alburgh, was convicted Friday in federal court for charges relating to child exploitation offenses.
Following a six-day trial by jury, Alburgh was found guilty of two counts of attempting to persuade, induce, and entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity and one count of attempted receipt of child pornography. He was ordered to remain in custody by the presiding U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss.
“I applaud those who worked tirelessly to secure the conviction of Sheltra, a man who preyed on children,” said U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize prosecution of child exploitation crimes, and we will continue to do all we can to protect the innocent and vulnerable, working with our law enforcement partners. Thank you to our talented, hardworking Assistant U.S. Attorneys Barbara Masterson and Andrew Gilman who prosecuted the case, to our office staff who supported them, and to our outstanding law enforcement partners in Homeland Security Investigations and the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for investigating the case in strong collaboration.”
Sheltra’s conviction could result in a sentence of 10 years to life of incarceration followed by five years to life of supervised release, restitution, a possible fine, and a mandatory $300 special assessment. The actual terms will be determined by the sentencing judge after consultation with the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.
The prosecution of Sheltra was part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Project Safe Childhood utilizes federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who are believed to have exploited children through the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims of such abuse.
According to court records and proceedings, Sheltra began communicating online with a person he thought to be the mother of a 10-year-old on Sept. 7, 2017 after receiving a response to an ad he posted on Craigslist. The person was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.
It’s reported that the two parties continued communicating over the next three days, during which Sheltra allegedly attempted to persuade the woman to allow her 10-year-old daughter to engage in sexual activity with her and Sheltra. Arrangements were made for a Sept. 10 meeting at a park in South Burlington, at which time Sheltra was arrested by law enforcement.
During the arrest, the U.S. Department of Justice says Sheltra’s cell phone was recovered by law enforcement. On it, it was reportedly found that Sheltra had attempted to persuade a real 15-year-old girl who lived in Vermont to engage in sexual activity with him in August 2017. It’s said that the two did meet up and engaged in sexual activity.
Sheltra’s prosecution was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Barbara A. Masterson and Andrew C. Gilman. Sheltra was represented by Mark Kaplan of Kaplan & Kaplan.
