WINOOSKI – An Alburgh man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop shortly after midnight on Sunday.
According to Vermont State Police, Regon Lowe, 21, was stopped for moving and equipment violations on I-89 while traveling northbound in the Winooski Bridge Safety Corridor.
VSP gave no indication of why Lowe was suspected of being under the influence, stating only “subsequent investigation determined that Lowe had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of drugs.”
Lowe was arrested, processed and released with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Nov. 7.