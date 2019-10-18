ST. ALBANS – An Alburgh man was charged Wednesday morning with driving under the influence following a traffic stop near St. Albans, according to police
According to a press release issued by the Vermont State Police (VSP) Thursday, Ashton M. Davis, 19, of Alburgh, was driving northbound on Interstate 89 near St. Albans when police stopped his vehicle.
Per a VSP statement, police said they found Davis was operating with a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs.
Davis was arrested and processed at VSP’s St. Albans Barracks.
He’s cited to appear in Franklin County District Court on Dec. 2 to answer to the charge of driving under the influence of drugs.