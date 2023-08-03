ALBURGH — A new avenue for childcare is coming to Alburgh.
Projected to open next July, the Alburgh Family Clubhouse is a nonprofit, full-day facility set to provide childcare to Alburgh’s at-risk children amid the statewide childcare crisis.
Alburgh Family Clubhouse board president Gina Lewis and Heart of a Child consultant Reeva Murphy appeared at the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership’s monthly meeting on Wednesday to present updates on the road to construction.
The clubhouse will provide early care and education, universal pre-k, food services and an afterschool program to a maximum capacity of 62 local children, from birth to fifth grade.
Conceived in 2016, the clubhouse was created with the purpose of improving education access in Alburgh. Though originally voted on in 2021 to be on school property, administrative issues caused the project to be paused later that year. When a local benefactor offered a different site along Missile Road in Alburgh Village for the clubhouse, the AFC board got to work on putting together a construction plan.
Building the clubhouse on its own plot instead of incorporating it into school property is closer to the original conception of the idea, Murphy said.
“The pivot…has really created more of the original vision than we would have had with the school, because we were sort of in the shadow of the school,” Murphy said.
That vision, along with childcare services, includes private meeting spaces for parenting classes and programs for children run by Children’s Integrated Services.
The clubhouse will focus on enrolling children from within Alburgh, due to the community’s continuous need for more childcare support, Lewis said.
Regulated childcare available in Alburgh meets only 18% of estimated demand, according to a CC Market Analysis for Alburgh done by Doug Kennedy Advisors in 2020.
Murphy and Lewis stressed this need for more childcare support in Alburgh and the state at the Wednesday meeting.
“All over the state there are closed classrooms, because they don’t have the staff to staff them,” Murphy said. “We don’t want to face that, we want this full capacity.”
The two presenters praised H.217 (Act 76), a childcare bill passed by the state legislature on June 20. The bill includes plans for increased financial stability for childcare programs in Vermont. Murphy said the clubhouse will no longer have to rely heavily on fundraising with the implementation of the bill.
“The Act 76 stuff changed our business plan dramatically. It took the pressure off the board to have to fundraise forever, just for operational things,” Murphy said.
As of now, the project has secured over $1 million of the $3.1 million required project cost. With $1.75 million in pending applications, including a $1 million loan from the USDA Rural Development Service, the project has completed design work and secured permits.
The challenge ahead is to find staffing for the clubhouse, Murphy said.
“We know that there’s a general workforce crisis at this moment, and in early care and education, it is particularly acute,” she said.
The clubhouse is currently looking to hire an executive and an assistant director, a kitchen manager and 16 direct service staff members to provide hands-on childcare, with 10 of those jobs being full-time positions.
With about 70-80% of budgeting going to staffing qualified workers, Murphy and Lewis asked fellow FGI meeting-goers to get the word out to their own organizations about staffing challenges.
“Relationships and people are what childcare is about. We need to find those people,” Lewis said.
Meeting-goers praised the grassroots, non-profit approach of the clubhouse project.
“You’re more than a childcare center. You’re building a resilient community, which is needed in Alburgh,” said Jess Graff, associate director of Franklin & Grand Isle Community Action.
The clubhouse is ready to start construction as soon as the pending $1 million USDA loan is guaranteed, Murphy said.
“I work on a number of projects and often the USDA likes to be last in…but they love the Alburgh project, they think it’s great, and they were willing to be first in. So, the other funders will come in as part of the USDA commitment,” she said.
If begun in the fall as planned, construction on the clubhouse will be completed in July of next year. The clubhouse is projected to open its doors the same month.
