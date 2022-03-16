ALBURGH — There is a real-life horse whisperer, and she lives in Alburgh, Vermont.
“Horses are very emotional animals,” said Crystal Hansen, owner of Daydream Equestrian Services. “They can sense a lot more than we, as humans, think they can. They’re much more like us than we give them credit for.”
There’s a term in the industry: “horse-people.” Since the beginning of time, humans and horses have existed amongst and in partnership with one another in a sort of fluid harmony expressed in many forms: racing, hauling, dancing, driving and steeplechasing among them.
Like humans, horses are sensitive. They act on their emotions: they can spook, run for miles, bite and even become jealous. They are also independent, opinionated and wary.
Communicating to a horse is one thing. Conversing is a much more evolved skill, and that’s where people like Hansen excel. Hansen can speak to horses.
And she has a special affinity for the ones that may not want to cooperate.
“There are people who call me and say their horse is really difficult or hard to deal with,” Hansen said. “My environment is working with people and their horses and helping them understand each other.”
Take a feisty, passionate, 1,000 pound animal and put them in the ring with a very breakable human being and most will balk. Then there’s Crystal Hansen.
“There’s many ways to understanding horses,” Hansen said. “You just need to give them respect and options, like you would any human.”
The Horse Whisperer
The horses in Hansen’s pasture perk up the second they see a visitor because that visitor might have treats. They meander over to humans like children: gentle, massive and very curious, tasting jean cuffs and putting their very large faces extremely close to visitors. Their noses are velvety and their jaws are massive. Their feet are the size of a human head.
After completing her degree in equine management at the University of Vermont, Hansen began her personal studies with Wyatt, a pale gray gelding. He could see when Hansen adopted him, but his sight quickly deteriorated because of an unforeseen issue.
“It’s just something I know I’ve always needed for myself, to work with horses,” Hansen said.
Hansen still shows Wyatt. Their communication has evolved beyond the bounds of eyesight, and the pair excel in shows like the Champlain Valley Expo.
“When we first found out [about his eyesight], we had no idea what we would do, but giving up on him was never an option,” Hansen said. “I promised him that he would always have a home here no matter what, and we’ve stuck by that. We’ve stuck together.”
Hansen also specializes in horse massage and equine therapy. Understanding how the enormous and powerful animals operate is something that comes naturally to her. Whether it is ear motions, expression or common composure, every profile sends messages. And Hansen says she can translate them.
Daydreams
Hansen, like many, knew she had a special gift growing up. She always had horses, and she loved spending time with them, whether it was training or riding.
“I’ve never met a horse that I cannot reach,” Hansen said. “These horses… They’re my kids … No matter what has happened to them … There's always an energy in them.”
Before she created her brand, her ex-partner said her plan to create the contracted equestrian service would never come to fruition. He said it was little more than a daydream.
But his words never fractured Hansen’s spirit, and she traveled from barn to barn with her horses, taking up residence in local stalls and teaching lessons.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was forced to bring her five horses home to her parents’ pasture in Alburgh for the winter. But this spring looks optimistic, and she’s already reserving clients who want to deepen their understanding of and relationship with their horses.
While her horses are sometimes used for lessons or exercises, working with the students and their own horse is where Hansen said she can clearly see her work in action.
“Sometimes it’s little more than adjusting the rider’s style,” Hansen said. “Small changes can go a really long way … I’ve seen horses that were maybe aggressive, or they’d bitten somebody and the rider is afraid of them. The horse can sense their fear, and they take it on, too.”
One of the ways Hansen said she brought around her horse, Laz, was with a non-traditional almost conversational approach.
“I gave him the opportunity to say ‘no,’” Hansen said. “That’s when he started saying ‘yes.’”
