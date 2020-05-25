ST. ALBANS — Four F-35s flew over Northwestern Medical Center on Friday as part of Operation America Strong.
The operation was part of a nationwide initiative from the U.S. Air Force to show gratitude to health care workers across the country.
Piloted by members of the Vermont Air Guard, the planes left Burlington airport at mid-day on Friday for a 90-minute trip around the state during which they flew over hospitals in Middlebury, Bennington, Brattleboro, Berlin, the Northeast Kingdom and St. Albans.
“Those on the front lines have worked long, hard hours and given so much throughout this once in a lifetime crisis,” Gov. Phil Scott said Friday, pausing his coronavirus update to watch video of the F-35s taking off. “So I want to thank our health care professionals, first responders and essential workers for the their commitment and service throughout this pandemic.”
Scott also extended his thanks to the U.S. Air Force and the Vermont Air Guard.
“This is a fitting tribute to all who are serving their country in different ways,” Scott said.