In a survey of over 10,000 Americans, the RV and camping site HarvestHosts recently found that they have plans of increased travel this year.
This trend means a lot more chances to peruse the Chevrons and Texacos and Shells and Mobils and BPs and all the micro-regional gas stations of the country.
Surely it will also boost the trend of gas station station diners in America and that’s just fine for the crew of Erin Lewis and Cassidy Grin at Pump-N-Munch in Swanton, where the tagline is “Hope to see you here at the Pump-N-Munch. Eat here AND get your gas here.”
“We’re eager to know everyone. We have a lot of regulars, we welcome you in as if you’re family just like us,” says Grin, who recently moved to Swanton from San Diego.
Lewis, who’s a lifelong resident of Swanton, proudly says that the evolution that places like Pump-n-much and Bee’s on Broadway provide is, “Bringing up Swanton again, taking it back to where it used to be. So, I think it’s gonna be a good change.”
So, whether you’re new to the area, on your way to camp, or off crossing the border (when it eventually opens), here are 3 reasons to make a dine-in-pitstop on the corner of Canada & Grand Avenue in Swanton.
Friendly Faces:
“We just want people to be comfortable and have fun. It’s a great spot. We have regulars but we’re eager to know everyone,” says Grin
This might be the friendliest gas station you’ve ever been to and it shows. Besides dining, Pump-N-Munch carries everything that a mini-market of its kind would.
It’s could be the fresh paint or the instant charm, or the friendly banter that begs you to sit down and take a breath, even if just for a few minutes.
The Name
“My boss came up with the name Pump-N-Munch,” says Lewis about owner Steve Martin. “He was sitting on the couch eating Crunch n’ Munch and he ended up coming up with the name Pump-N-Munch.”
So, the story goes. But it’s definitely a head turner. “When he got it he was like, 'I’m eating crunch n munch and you can eat here and pump your gas here.’”
Rodeo burger
It’s a hamburger with pepper jack cheese, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon and an onion ring, but it’s more than that. We challenge you to go to any gas station and get a burger that’s this tasty.
“Everyone likes it - simple to make, but we want it to be so much better than that. We want it to be bringing up Swanton again,” says Lewis.
Pump-n-munch is open Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
