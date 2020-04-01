MONTPELIER — Businesses with fewer than 500 employees can now apply for emergency assistance, including a $10,000 grant.
Vermont Secretary of Commerce Lindsay Kurrle outlined the programs available as part of Governor Phil Scott’s press conference on Wednesday.
In order to access the $10,000 grant, businesses will need to apply for an economic injury emergency loan. Up to $10,000 is available as an emergency advance that doesn’t have to be repaid, Kurrle explained. It will arrive within three days.
Businesses can get a loan and the grant by filling out an application on the Small Business Administration website.
Loans of up to $10 million are also available to cover payroll expenses. Payments on those loans are deferred for six months, Kurrle said. Businesses which maintain their payroll will have the first eight weeks of payments forgiven. Those loans can be accessed through banks and credit unions.
In addition, Kurrle said the Agency of Commerce and Community Development is providing information for businesses on how to comply with Scott’s emergency orders. There is also a resource center for businesses at accd.vermont.gov.
The governor has asked Kurrle to put together an emergency task force focused on how to mitigate the economic impact of the crisis, provide additional tools for employers, and “work toward a swift, comprehensive recovery,” she said.
The most recent federal relief bill also contained increased funding for community development block grants which will be available to aid municipalities. However, Kurrle said the state is still waiting for additional information on that program.