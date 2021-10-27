FAIRFIELD — Agrilab Technologies is transforming compost as we know it with a custom aeration and heat recovery system, and it’s operating right out of Burnor Farm in Fairfield.
On Thursday, the Messenger sat down with Agrilab President Brian Jerose to talk about the tiny, yet powerful company that is optimizing the compost process by blowing and extracting air into piles of decomposing biodegradable matter.
The air helps control the level of moisture, temperature and speed at which the matter composts and recovers the heat that is extracted from the compost piles, creating a customizable compost created with the use in mind.
“By 2023, we’d like to have five of these types of sites set up,” Jerose said of their station at Burnor Farm.
How did Agrilab first get started?
When Jerose was in graduate school at Syracuse University, a farmer he knew nearby needed help in diversifying his farm, transitioning it away from dairy.
“I was in graduate school in Syracuse and a farmer who I knew growing up needed to diversify his farm as he was getting out of dairy,” Jerose said. “We set up the first composting site to take food scraps in that part of central New York.”
Now a 25-year veteran of the composting industry, Jerose said he wanted to start something of his own and began building custom aeration systems that recovered heat from compost piles.
What were your first steps?
The first aeration project that his group embarked on was at the farm belonging to Terry and Joanne Magnan in Sheldon. The Magnans partnered with local contractors to build their ideal compost and heat recovery system.
“That went well, so we brought in some of the heat technology in Canada, which helped us start a Vermont-based business,” Jerose said.
In 2010, Agrilab Technologies was born, and in March 2020, the company received a grant for $25,000 from Gov. Phil Scott’s administration for research into the market of composting and whether it could continue to develop. A month later, they were given $305,200 to support the infrastructure of their hub-and-spoke business model.
Agrilab Technologies was initially contracted to complete projects at Jasper Hill Farm in Greensboro Bend, the University of New Hampshire and commercial sites as far away as Michigan.
So far, Agrilab Technologies has set up 18 custom composting sites, Jerose said.
What does your system look like?
Agrlab’s system is called the AGT Compost Hot Box 250-8R and is built to minimize the time and labor of creating superior compost by managing the heat, air, moisture and elements of the pile.
Long, black perforated tubes cut to specific lengths are then covered by a layer of wood chips before manure and dry matter are heaped on either side of the pipe. Air is blown and sucked through the holes in the tubes to draw air in and push air through the composting matter to promote the decomposition of material without a horrible smell.
At the end of two rows of compost piled at least four feet high, a shipping container has been transformed into a control room where a computer controls the compost aeration and heat recovery unit, even from a distance. Everything can be remotely controlled, eliminating the need for additional labor.
Online accessibility also allows Jerose to be in contact with the other sites he has set up around the country, allowing him to see how their systems are working in order to help out with operations from a distance if needed.
While they’ve traditionally built the composting systems, sold the equipment and taught farmers how to use it, this year they’ve started jointly operating farms with farmers to establish healthy composting sites and manage the nutrient levels in the soil.
Agrilab contracts to help farmers of all sizes with compost aeration, heat recovery, drying, site productivity and remote control and monitoring, according to their website.
Can anything be composted?
“Pretty much anything that is biodegradable,” Jerose said. “Some things are easier than others and can be blended...when you get the right mix of carbon, nitrogen, moisture, then you want to get enough oxygen in it.”
Depending on the use of the compost, Jerose said the matter can be left from a couple of months up to a year, as certain plants and seeds need more mature compost in order to grow well.
“Compost happens,” Jerose said. “Our purpose is to try to make compost efficiently. It’s all about how you manage it. That determines how fast it goes, and how good it turns out in the end.”
