ST. ALBANS — Don’t leave money on the table. That’s Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts’ message for Vermont farmers.
The legislature allocated millions in coronavirus relief funds for the state’s agricultural sector, and Tebbetts wants to be sure farmers take advantage of it before the Oct. 1 deadline.
The funds are intended to help farmers and processors offset losses or additional expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many producers saw markets disappear overnight when schools and restaurants shutdown. For some large farms the losses could go as high as a million dollars, according to Tebbetts.
“On the dairy side, there’s been tremendous losses,” Tebbetts said, but only about half of those eligible have applied for assistance.
Of the $25 million allotted to aid dairy farmers and producers, $3 million has gone out so far.
Because the money originated with the federal government, there are some limits on how it can be spent, but not many. The grants can be used to pay vendors, which Tebbetts said is what many farmers will likely use the funding for
“These programs are not going to make most farmers whole, but they are going to help them pay some bills,” Tebbetts said. “It’s going to go right back into the economy, which is the purpose of these programs.”
When farmers pay vendors, the vendors, in turn, use that money to pay their suppliers and employees.
The Agency of Agriculture, Farms and Markets (AAFM) has staff available to help farmers and processors complete the application. “There’s never a great time to sit down and do paperwork,” said Tebbetts, but there’s thousands of dollars available. “It’s well worth people’s time.
The available programs are:Dairy: $25 million for farmers and processors. Farmers can receive up to $100,00, processors can receive up to $80,000
Working lands: This $8.5 million combines support for produce and livestock farmers, sugar makers, meat and poultry processors, slaughterhouses, farmers markets, agricultural food products businesses, forest products businesses, and producer associations into one program.
Agricultural Fairs: $500,000 to help agricultural fairs and festivals cover losses due to coronavirus.
Applications for all three programs are available on AAFM’s website (agriculture.vermont.gov).
Foresters and forest products: A $5 million program for foresters administered by the Dept. of Forest, Parks and Recreation (fpr.vermont.gov).