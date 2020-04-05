MONTPELIER – Repeated violations of the governor’s social distancing mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic may be met with fines, according to a new directive issued by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office Friday.
In guidelines issued Friday, Donovan said the new directives wouldn’t result in vehicle stops over social distancing orders, but that businesses and individuals who fail to comply with the order despite requests from law enforcement could face fines.
For most Vermonters, the directive will result in, at most, requests from law enforcement to follow social distancing guidelines issued under Gov. Phil Scott’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order limiting public life to certain “essential” activities and business, like grocery shopping or exercise.
In some cases, those requests could come with additional education regarding the governor’s orders and notice that continued noncompliance could bring fines.
For businesses or individuals who continue violating those directives, however, the Attorney General’s Office may bring fines of up to $1,000 a day until the business or individual comes into compliance with the state orders.
Under Donovan’s directives, local enforcement of gubernatorial orders should be brought to the Attorney General’s Office, which will handle “all enforcement actions” regarding the orders.
Those directives don’t supersede any municipal or local social distancing mandates, which will still be enforced locally under the attorney general’s guidelines.
“Like the Governor, we believe Vermonters are doing and will do their part to enhance and maintain community safety,” Donovan wrote in his directive. “Municipal leadership, public safety agencies and the public should be partners in this process.”
Enforcement under the attorney general’s directives “does not authorize road closure or the establishment of roadblocks, checkpoints or the authority to demand identification,” per the attorney general’s direction.
“You will continue to see motor-vehicle and pedestrian traffic as Vermonters pursue permissible activities outdoors and travel to and from businesses and entities that are continuing to operate under the order,” Donovan wrote. “Accordingly, the order does not establish cause to initiate a motor vehicle stop.”
For “exceptional cases” where criminal charges are required as a “last resort,” Donovan’s directive said the state could levy a $500 fine and up to six months in jail.
“I want to thank law enforcement for the incredible work they are doing to help keep us safe,” Donovan said in a statement. “We’ve all got to do our part to protect each other, and I know Vermonters are going to do the right thing.”