MONTPELIER – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is seeking applicants to vend at the Vermont Building during the 2020 Eastern States Exposition, the regional agricultural fair more widely known as the “Big E.”
In a press release issued Friday, the Agency encouraged local food vendors to apply to “help grow your Vermont business and the state economy with this special opportunity at the Vermont building to reach a larger market.”
“The Vermont Building at the Big E truly shows the best of Vermont’s traditional and innovative products, highlighting the high quality of Vermont’s food, beverage and retail goods that are part of our working landscape,” Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said in a statement.
The Vermont Building is one of six New England buildings at the exposition, an annual event seeing more than one million visitors every year.
The building hosts around 28 vendors every year, according to the Agency, with spots both inside and outside offered to retail and food products.
According to the Agency, products meeting the following criteria have priority for the Big E’s Vermont showcase:
- Vermont-sourced ingredients and/or materials
- Prepared foods not requiring a hood for ventilation
- Savory food products, and
- Products that align with current regional/national trends.
“Any business or organization will be considered eligible that is registered with the Vermont Secretary of State, has been in business for over one year, and is in good standing with the State of Vermont,” the Agency’s release read.
The 2020 Big E, held in West Springfield, Mass., runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 4.