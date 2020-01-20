MONTPELIER – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets has opened another round of grant funding for developing the state’s specialty crop industries, the Agency of Agriculture announced earlier this month.
According to the Agency, approximately $200,000 will be available for Vermont producers through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, a federal grant program administered locally by the Agency of Agriculture.
The program supports growers looking to enhance the competitiveness of their specialty crops, defined under federal law as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, nursery crops and horticulture crops, like honey, hops and maple syrup.
According to the Agency of Agriculture, priorities for the current round of the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program include:
- Research, development and dissemination of practices improving farm viability and natural resource conservation;
- Pest and disease management;
- Food safety and compliance with federal safety requirements;
- Enhancing production chain;
- Technical assistance for making farms more efficient, improving conservation practices, improving economic viability and addressing challenges facing beginning and socially disadvantaged growers;
- Improving market access; and
- Improving collaboration among producers.
Last year, Vermont awarded more than $300,000 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, funding projects ranging from experimental pest control and marketing to backyard farming and educational programming for beekeepers.
The Agency of Agriculture asks those interested in applying for the block grant program submit a pre-application by Feb. 26.
A review committee will invite higher-ranking projects to submit full applications.
Applications are available at http://agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop.