MONTPELIER – The Vermont Agency of Agriculture announced earlier this month grant awards totaling more than $300,000 for several projects supporting producers and increasing consumer access to locally sourced foods.
Funded through the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), the grants in question will, according to the Agency of Agriculture, support technology development, research projects, education and marketing.
According to the Agency of Agriculture, the organizations receiving grants are:
- Food Connects, an Upper Valley-based food advocacy group, received $45,000 to develop new wholesale customers, supply chain relationships, and marketing materials.
- University of Vermont College of Agriculture and Life Sciences received $52,000 to improve available resources for pest and disease monitoring, diagnosis, and education for Vermont beekeepers and the Vermont Apiary Inspection Program.
- University of Vermont Extension Vegetable & Berry Team received $32,785 to develop comprehensive fertilizer recommendations for high tunnel vegetable crops, with a focus on tomatoes.
- University of Vermont Department of Plant and Soil Science was awarded $20,000 to survey heirloom and feral hops varieties for resistance to fungal and insect pests.
- University of Vermont Extension Vegetable & Berry Team received another $47,584 to evaluate the benefits and challenges of implementing brassica cover crops in vegetable production systems.
- University of Vermont Department of Plant and Soil Science received another $23,805 to control the spread of Asian earthworm pests and disseminate results to the horticultural industry.
- Vermont Quince Company was awarded $10,000 to support commercial and backyard quince growers in the region with field research, historical data aggregation, and outreach to existing and prospective quince growers.
- Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets received $74,755 to incorporate local specialty crop market opportunities into community development and revitalization projects.
The grants leverage an additional $200,000 in matching funds, according to the Agency of Agriculture.
“Specialty Crop Block Grant funds are critical to enhancing the long-term viability of agriculture in Vermont,” said Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts in a prepared statement. “This year’s funding will help protect Vermont’s pollinators, strengthen local food markets and invest in research to improve production methods and control pests.
“We are thankful for our congressional delegation’s continued commitment to the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which works to strengthen Vermont’s agricultural economy and maintain our working landscape.”
Per numbers provided by the Agency of Agriculture, since the program’s establishment in 2006, the SCBGP has invested more than $2.9 million in projects to benefit Vermont specialty crop producers.