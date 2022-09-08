ST. ALBANS CITY — Hard’Ack Hill will again echo with the sound of music this month, when the Afterglow Music Festival returns to shine a light on suicide prevention.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, Afterglow will take over the Hard’Ack Recreation Area for a day’s worth of musical performances, food trucks and family activities. All proceeds from ticket sales go to local organizations working to prevent suicide.
St. Albans residents John Holzscheiter and Andrea Wells started Afterglow in 2019, in the wake of their son AJ’s death. The music festival is held annually on AJ’s birthday weekend.
The inaugural concert raised $27,000, while the second, held in 2021, collected more than double, $55,000, in ticket and apparel sales.
The Afterglow Foundation donates the proceeds to Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, St. Albans Recreation and the Josh Pallotta Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Vermont veterans.
“One of our major missions with Afterglow is to develop programs that provide resources and educate parents on how to talk to their kids about suicide,” Holzscheiter told the Messenger. “We're all taught how to speak to our kids about drinking and driving and drugs, but there there really aren’t programs out there for suicide.”
Festival attendance has grown each year, and Holzscheiter hopes the weather will cooperate to draw in crowds that meet or exceed past years.
In addition to a three-band lineup, numerous food options, a climbing wall and other activities for kids, new to the festival for 2022 is a Memory Wall that will display photos, notes and mementos in honor of locals lost to suicide.
Event-goers are invited to send photos to be included ahead of the event to andreawells2018@gmail.com or bring them the day of Afterglow.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased online ahead of time at afterglowfoundation.com or at the gate the day of the event.
Here’s what else you need to know:
Who is performing?
The festival opens at noon on Saturday and parking is free. Music will begin at 1 p.m. with The Bar Rats, a rock band from Underhill that will play until 2:30 p.m.
Returning from last year’s lineup will be Glass Onion, a Northwest Vermont rock band which will play from 2:45-5 p.m.
Quadra, two sets of brothers who have been playing rock and roll for 40 years, will also get back on stage this year as the headliner from 5:30-8 p.m.
What will there be to eat?
From barbeque and baked goods to ramen and vegan options, there will be something for everyone to eat at this year’s festival.
Food vendors include: Bittersweet Bakery, Clean Spoon, Miso Hungry Ramen, Fire on the Mountain Pizza, Nourish, Phoenix House 1835, Sophie's Donuts, Steve & Joan's Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, Mark BBQ and Crazy Cotton Candy Lady.
The Snowshoe Pub from Montgomery will oversee beverages the day of the event, including beers from 14th Star Brewing Co. and Mill River Brewing and wine from Maquam Vineyards.
The Main Squeeze from St. Albans will serve up AFK Kombucha, and attendees are encouraged to bring reusable bottles to fill up with water from Fresh Water Haulers.
What does the money benefit?
In 2021, money raised at Afterglow was used by NCSS to impact over 500 people in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties through a variety of trainings and assessments.
For example, NCSS conducted 25 mental health first aid (MHFA) trainings at schools and businesses across the state. MHFA training teaches individuals to recognize the warning signs of a mental health challenge or suicide and what to say or do to offer help.
NCSS has reached students from Richford High School, BFA-St. Albans and BFA-Fairfax with its teen MHFA training, according to Lance Metayer, a team leader at NCSS.
Because AJ suffered a sports-related injury just before he took his own life, Holzscheiter and Wells are also passionate about teaching athletic coaches, physical therapists and orthopedists to recognize the signs of depression and suicide.
“The other message that we try to say is that it is okay not to be okay,” Holzscheiter said.
In 2021, NCSS also used Afterglow donations to facilitate 13 trainings for staff and community partners on how to assess a patient’s suicidal risk, using a collaborative assessment and management of suicidality.
The other recipients of Afterglow’s donations, include the Vermont chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the St. Albans city recreation department and the Josh Pallotta Fund.
