ST. ALBANS CITY — Thanks to the more than 1,500 community members who showed up for a day of music, the Afterglow Foundation was able to give away $61,000 to local suicide prevention efforts.
The Afterglow board of directors presented the donation on Thursday, Oct. 27 to Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, the Vermont Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Josh Pallotta Fund and the St. Albans Recreation Department.
“We were very happy with this year’s turnout,” board member Debbie Babbie said. “The community shows up more and more passionately for this event every year.”
The third annual Afterglow Music Festival was held Sept. 17 in honor of A.J. Holzscheiter, a St. Albans student who died of suicide. His parents, Andrea Wells and John Holzscheiter, started the festival in 2019 to raise money for local suicide education and prevention.
Thanks to the festival’s sponsorships, all proceeds from festival ticket and apparel sales were able to be donated to the cause. This year’s $61,000 is the most Afterglow has ever raised.
$30,000 of those dollars went to NCSS, where it will be used to facilitate more mental health first aid training at schools and businesses across the state.
“It’s important that we engage young people in the conversation after adults,” team leader Lance Metayer said. “It’s extra special for them to know how to look out for one another, peer to peer.”
President Todd Bauman said the money NCSS typically receives goes toward services that intervene after a crisis has occurred. He appreciates that the Afterglow funds are intended for proactive programs, making the whole community more resilient.
Tony Stevens, NCSS’ emergency services director, said the organization will be starting a new training this week for the staff who answer the 988 suicide prevention hotline.
The Afterglow Foundation was able to increase its donation this year to several organizations. The Vermont Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention received $15,000 to be used for research, educational programs and outreach.
“We want to turn our focus this year to educating athletic directors and physical therapists, key people in many students’ lives,” AFSP board chair Terry Lavely said. “We need to give more safe adults the tools to respond.”
The Josh Pallotta Fund also received a bigger donation this year. Andrea Gagner-Murphy, executive development director said the $10,000 will support the food program for veterans and the purchase of a wheelchair accessible van at Josh’s House in Colchester.
The remaining $6,000 went to the St. Albans Recreation Department. Director Kelly Viens said part of last year’s donation went toward leveling a section of the Hard’Ack Hill, so event tents can be pitched more easily.
“We’re growing like crazy,” Viens said. “Our programs and facilities are getting lots of use.”
Afterglow 2023 will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, and board member Don Wells said the plan is to up the festival’s kid-friendly activities so more families are able to attend.
Andrea Wells thanked this year’s numerous volunteers — especially Amy Putnam, the volunteer coordinator — who she said the festival would not be successful without.
“Since we started, suicide went from being something that was kept in the closet to something that’s talked about,” Babbie said. “That’s huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.