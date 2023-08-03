FRANKLIN COUNTY — The County Courier is ceasing publication.
In the announcement on page 3 of its July 27 edition, the Enosburg Falls-based newspaper said it would be moving to a web-only format after 142 years of operation.
“For the foreseeable future the County Courier will be migrating to an online only format,” the note to readers states. “...We do not make this decision lightly, knowing that the County Courier has been an integral part of the community for centuries…”
The announcement cites the increasing costs of publishing the newspaper as the reason for the change. Delivered weekly on Thursdays, the broadsheet paper focused on Franklin County news, sports, advertising and crime reports.
The Courier was formed in 1977 by the merger of the Enosburg Standard, Richford Journal Gazette, Swanton Courier and St. Albans Leader. It is currently owned by Lamoureaux Inc. and is edited and published by Gregory Lamoureaux.
The Courier was the first to break the news that then-Franklin County Sheriff candidate, Capt. John Grismore, had been put on administrative leave following kicking a suspect in custody. The Courier published a video of the incident that then went viral, leading to national coverage, filed criminal charges and an impeachment inquiry.
The paper also covered local crime and courts, and closely followed the story of racial slurs allegedly used during athletic events at Enosburg Falls High School, which was reported by longtime sports contributor Ben Kaufmann.
The Courier says it will be reorganizing with the “hope to come back to a print product” but readers should for the time being follow the paper online at countycourier.net and its Facebook page.
Since January, no news has been published to the Courier’s website. In the last month, only obituaries have been published to its Facebook page.
The Courier’s recent announcement leaves the twice-weekly Saint Albans Messenger the only print newspaper with an active newsroom in Franklin County, employing eight people to cover Northwest Vermont.
“As fellow journalists, the Messenger staff is sad to see a paper cease publication,” managing editor Bridget Higdon said. “We will work hard to cover Enosburg and Richford so residents continue to feel informed about what’s happening in their community.”
Advertisers and municipal governments looking to share their information can reach the Messenger at vtsales@orourkemediagroup.com. Residents with a story or a news tip can reach a reporter by emailing news@samessenger.com or by calling 802-524-977, Option 3.
“It’s hard to be a local newspaper, and we feel the pressures too,” Higdon said. “But Franklin County needs good journalism, and we’re proud to offer that every day.”
The County Courier could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.