In the past year, the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund has provided 76 local people with funds to pay for various medical expenses.
The organization has done this despite not being able to host any of its major fundraising events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shari Bashaw, who started the fund in 2000, said it has lost quite a bit of money in the last year, still providing help for many in need while not bringing in many donations.
But with the return of the signature race, Run for Jim, scheduled for Sept. 26, she is hopeful that with the help of the St. Albans community, it will bounce right back.
The fund, run through the Northwestern Medical Center, is named in honor of Jim Bashaw, Shari’s husband who died in 2000 after six months battling brain cancer.
Jim was a beloved member of the St. Albans community, working as a teacher, vocational guidance counselor and basketball coach of 19 years at Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans.
Looking out at the runners every year, Shari sees faces she recognizes.
She said there are people who were at that first race in 2000 as children who now have their own kids that run the race themselves.
Every year she is most touched when she sees the kids running, because when Jim was alive that was his thing, making sure every kid who played basketball for him felt like family.
“It's touching when you see that devotion because of Jimmy's legacy to help others,” she said. “I just love to see everybody taking part and having fun. I'm all about the smiles on their faces, especially the kids' race.”
Shari remembers in the year 2000, sitting at her computer budgeting and rebudgeting, trying to figure out how they were going to pay a variety of expenses that came with the illness that upended their lives.
An illness is enough emotional turmoil without financial hardship. Shari didn’t want anyone else to feel the stress she did.
The money people receive from the fund is used to pay for immediate, obvious expenses such as medical bills and transforming a living space into a more accessible one. But the fund is also primarily used to pay for lesser thought of expenses such as transportation to and from medical appointments.
“Some people may think they have good insurance. Well, insurance doesn't cover a lot of what you need to spend money on,” Shari said. “Lost income and that kind of stuff. People have been left pretty devastated and it's not fully understood until you go through it.”
In it’s 21 years of existence, Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund has given out around $700,000 to local families in need.
When Shari thinks about the impact the fund has made, she thinks about her husband’s legacy: his constant desire to help people and how his name and spirit have sustained that even past his death.
“This is so fitting because he was always helping others, it didn't matter what it was,” she said.
The race on Sept. 26 will be a 5 kilometer run or walk beginning at the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center. There is a separate run for kids younger than age 13 who don’t want to run the full race with different distances for different age groups.
You can find more information about the event and register for the race online at the Run for Jim website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.