A new affordable housing complex in St. Albans City being built by Cathedral Square is accepting inquiries from older adults interested in renting an apartment.
The new housing development is also set to benefit from various investments from the Vermont Housing Finance Agency (VHFA), Vermont's state chartered housing finance agency.
How to apply for a new home
The housing development, which is referred to as Reid Commons by VHFA and Lower Newton Senior Housing by Cathedral Square, will include 33 apartments with six reserved for households experiencing or at risk of being homeless.
There will be 27 one bedroom apartments and six two bedroom apartments available to rent. Cathedral Square anticipates that the building will feature a community room, lounge, telehealth room, outdoor courtyard and garden area.
The property is located on the bus line and is located half of a mile away from downtown, making community shops and services accessible to residents.
The property is not yet being built and construction is anticipated to begin in 2023 or 2024. If you’d like to learn more about renting an apartment or are interested in applying then contact Cathedral Square to be added to the inquiry list.
Find out more about renting at Cathedral Square here.
How the apartments are being funded
Last Monday, VHFA awarded $18 million through federal bond credits and $1.3 million in Vermont Affordable Housing Credits for developing 139 perpetually affordable apartments throughout the state.
VHFA also awarded $15.8 million in construction loans, $360,000 in equity bridge loans and $650,000 in long-term loans to the projects.
VHFA also awarded nearly $600,000 in loans from its Vermont Housing Investment Fund (VHIF).
The fund provides flexible financing opportunities for affordable housing development that are less likely to be covered by traditional funding sources.
The new affordable housing project for older adults that is being developed by Cathedral Square was awarded State Credits, Bond Credits, construction and permanent loans and funds from VHIF.
