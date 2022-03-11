MONTPELIER — The Senate bill that would make the City of St. Albans affiliation fee illegal is getting a rewrite.
The Senate Committee on Government Operations discussed the bill, S. 176, on Tuesday, March 8. Originally written to require that voters approve water rates, the bill is now being re-examined with the goal of forbidding one municipality from taxing residents of another.
State Sen. Jeanette White (D-Putney), the committee’s chair, requested the change.
“That’s my main concern here is that it is a property tax put on a resident of a different town,” White said.
The committee made no decision on the bill, as the new official language needs to be drafted by legislative counsel Tucker Anderson. It remains in committee.
The affiliation fee itself is the result of failed deliberations between the city and Town of St. Albans about water usage rates. Established in 2015, the city’s ordinance requires that any property seeking a water/sewer hookup from outside city limits sign a contract that allows the city to charge an annual fee on top of water usage payments.
Town officials say it is an illegal property tax, and city officials say it is an annual membership fee to access city water rates.
Both sides blame the other for the emergence of the fee. During the last committee meeting on the bill, City Manager Dominic Cloud said it had been put in place after town and city discussions fell apart, and it is a way to work directly with developers to obtain fair water rates on city-owned infrastructure. In the same meeting, former selectboard Chair Brendan Deso called the fee an overreach by the city that requires corrective action by the legislature.
During Tuesday’s meeting, State Sen. Corey Parent (R-St. Albans) defined the fee as the city being unreasonable about water usage rates, as he said government owned water/sewer utilities should be a public good.
“I think this is a nuclear option,” Parent said. “And I think other towns could get to this point where they use this nuclear option and there’s no way for towns to get together and negotiate deals when nuclear options are engaged.”
Other options
During Tuesday’s committee meeting, legislators primarily heard from Parent and State Rep. Lynn Dickinson (R-St. Albans Town) who both argued the town’s positions on the fee.
When Dickinson began to explain some of the city’s efforts to control its water allocations and hence the general economic development in St. Albans, White questioned why the town was taking this route when it could buy water allocation, fund extensions of water/sewer services or pay the sum of the affiliation fees charged to its residents.
The cost to pay the fee for residents in 2022 would have been roughly $100,000. Cloud has also asked why the town doesn’’t pay the fee for residents in multiple public interviews, and when directly asked if the move has been considered, town officials have dodged the question.
They have since focused on creating a separate sewer/water system close to St. Albans Bay to service the area, and they’ve opened up talks with Swanton municipalities to see how to best use millions of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to build up water/sewer infrastructure and encourage development.
“We’ve essentially given up on trying to work with the City’s Administration on this issue for the time being and are instead focused on developing our own infrastructure and working with other neighbors who have like-minded views on regional economic development and a municipality’s role in creating growth,” Deso said in an emailed statement back in December.
Town officials have also provided no direct evidence that the fee is slowing down growth, which Parent said is why he’s arguing against the city’s implementation of the fee despite representing all voters in Franklin County.
“This is obviously a tricky situation,” Parent said. “I represent both communities and some people are going to be like, ‘You’re choosing this side over this side.’ [State Rep.] Lynn [Dickinson] doesn’t quite have that risk. I see this as a regional and statewide issue in Vermont and I’m dipping my toe in here, which honestly most people in our position stay out of. It’s because we’re growing a lot in Northwestern Vermont. Like, we’re going gangbusters and that’s good, but people need water and sewer and because we’ve – it’s funny – it’s slowing down growth. It’s slowing down. It’s a drag.”
Parent is employed by the Town of St. Albans as its director of operations.
Impacts to other communities
Other people taking part in Tuesday’s meeting included Ed and Sally Groff, a couple who pay the annual fee, and Gwynn Zakov, municipal policy advocate with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
When Zakov was asked to weigh in on the bill as proposed, she declined to say much as it would put the VLCT into a “really uncomfortable position.”
“This bill clearly is addressing a very particularized situation between two communities. I don’t know if it impacts other communities based off the language you used because it sounds like the City of St. Albans is the one using this sort of structure of rate payment, and because we represent both communities, it’s really impossible for us to weigh in on this without harming the relationships from either community,” she said.
With the bill undergoing changes to eliminate out-of-bounds property taxes, Zakov cautioned that the new language proposed by White could have impacts on how other communities charge water fees. Charging higher water rates outside of a municipality’s borders is a common governmental practice, but the City of St. Albans may be the only one assessing perpetual annual charges based on property value.
“My main concern is a town should not be putting a property tax on another town resident regardless for how many years or anything else,” White said.
Legislators agreed they would look into its wider impacts before making any decisions on the bill.
White’s request to change the bill, however, would not solve the water/sewer disagreements between the two municipalities. The city’s 2015 affiliation ordinance requires that a moratorium on hookups be put in place if the fee is found to be illegal.
“I have invited the town to come to our meeting, and you don’t need to change state law. Come to our meeting and say you want us to turn our spigot off,” Cloud said. “If they can’t do that, why are they changing state law and driving every community in the state into our interlocal debate?”
During the meeting, Parent said the bill is not about St. Albans, but passing it would prevent other Vermont communities, such as Rutland and Montpelier, from making similar moves to charge water rates based on property value.
“You know, we get caught up in the St. Albans thing. I think we’re the only place in the country that this happens, because I don’t think it’s a good thing for it to happen,” he said.
