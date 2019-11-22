ST. ALBANS — Multiple St. Albans police officers took 20-year-old Trevor Hartigan, who allegedly burglarized the Holy Angels Church, into custody, according to the officers’ affidavits, while Hartigan spat racial slurs and insults.
Someone broke into the Lake Street church just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
According to St. Albans Police Dept. officers Michael Fuller, Mark Schwartz, Joshua Serna and Kaylie Cadorette’s respective affidavits, a caller reported a man trying to break in to the church around 9:25 p.m.
The caller said the man wore a black jacket and a red hat.
Cadorette wrote she talked to the witness and that the witness “accurately described Trevor.”
The witness told Cadorette “she heard a loud bang which caught her attention, and she looked over at the church to see the male opening the door, going inside briefly, then coming out and heading down Lake Street.”
Schwartz wrote he was driving to the scene when he saw Hartigan at the intersection of Lake and Edward streets. Schwartz wrote he turned on to Edward Street and Hartigan took off running, but then slowed to walking pace.
“As I got closer,” Schwartz wrote, “I could see his description matched as he was wearing a black jacket and a red winter hat.”
Schwartz wrote he pulled up beside Hartigan with his cruiser’s lights on. Hartigan kept walking. Schwartz got out of his cruiser and told him to stop. Hartigan kept walking.
Fuller wrote he and Serna rode together to the scene.
Fuller wrote they saw Hartigan running on Edward Street and then stopped to see Schwartz exiting his cruiser after Hartigan.
Schwartz wrote he ran to catch up with Hartigan, at which point Hartigan stopped and put his hands in the air.
The bulk of the officers’ affidavits from this point forward describe Hartigan’s alleged resistance to their arrest attempts.
Schwartz wrote he grabbed Hartigan’s left arm and told him to put his hands behind his back — to which Hartigan responded, “What do you mean put your hands behind your back?”
“A violent struggle then ensued,” according to Schwartz, “where Hartigan attempted to break my grasp on him and tried to flee.” Schwartz wrote he was able to hold Hartigan by his clothing until Fuller and Serna arrived.
Schwartz said he clearly told Hartigan to “stop resisting” twice.
“Hartigan was doing everything in his power to prevent himself from being taken into custody and managed to get partway back onto his feet,” Schwartz wrote. “At one point he even yelled ‘What you think you’re tough?’”
Schwartz wrote Hartigan stopped resisting arrest when Schwartz drew a taser and put it against the small of Hartigan’s back.
Serna listed Hartigan’s insults after handcuffing in his affidavit.
“You guys need to retake your classes.”
“You guys can’t fight.”
“Good slam by the way.”
“That [expletive] was nice.”
According to Serna’s affidavit, Hartigan told a concerned acquaintance who happened to pass at that time that “these [racial slur] tackled me for no reason.”
Hartigan used the slur again with another insult later on, according to Serna — who wrote he told Hartigan to “chill out” after explaining the cops were going to search his person.
Schwartz wrote he noticed “an overpowering odor of alcohol coming from Hartigan” throughout this incident.
Serna wrote that Hartigan supplied a breath test sample while in holding at the SAPD.
That sample registered a blood alcohol content of .175 at 10:37 p.m., according to Serna’s affidavit.
Schwartz wrote he went to Holy Angels Church with Cadorette while Hartigan was at the SAPD. He wrote the inside of one of its doors was completely cracked and broken from its locking mechanism, apparently caused by the door “being violently pulled open.”
Prosecutors charged Hartigan with unlawful trespass into a building, unlawful mischief causing more than $1,000 in damage, simple assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
Hartigan pleaded not guilty to those charges in Franklin County Criminal Court Wednesday.
The court released Hartigan on multiple conditions, including a 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew and not buying, having or drinking alcoholic beverages.
The most serious of those charges, the felony unlawful mischief charge, carries a maximum sentence of up to five years and/or a $5,000 fine.