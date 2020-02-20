BURLINGTON – The state of Vermont is looking for input on a federal rule change that could allow states and other entities to import certain prescription drugs from Canada.
The Agency of Human Services and Gov. Phil Scott’s administration have announced a pair of public forums – one in Burlington and the other in Montpelier – seeking comment from members of the public on possibly importing prescription drugs from Canada.
In December, the federal government published a proposed rule change that would allow state governments, pharmacists and wholesalers import certain prescription drugs if they can prove their plan would pose no additional risks to the public.
Prospective importers would also have to prove their importation program would lower costs for consumers within the U.S.
Public comments on the proposed rule changes are due to the federal government by March 9.
Forums are scheduled for next Tuesday at the Vermont Dept. of Health’s offices in Burlington at 1 p.m. and in the Pavilion Auditorium in Montpelier at 6 p.m.