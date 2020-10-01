ST. ALBANS — With coronavirus relief funding, advocates say there is now more money available than ever before to provide stable housing for homeless families. The challenge is that housing remains hard to come by.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also provided a more accurate view of homelessness in Vermont, according to Robert Ostermeyer of Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action.
Many homeless families and individuals are never counted as homeless because they don’t show up in shelters. Instead, they “couch surf,” staying with friends and family while trying to find a place to live. The pandemic made those arrangements no longer tenable.
In addition to people who were couch surfing, there was also a concerted effort to get those who were living outside into hotels, Ostermeyer explained, with the state loosening its requirements for placing single men and women without children in hotels.
There are 1,000 homeless households statewide, according to Ostermeyer. Locally, there were more than 100 families living in hotels at the start of the pandemic, now down to about 60.
“The hotels have been at full capacity pretty much the last six months,” said Martina Newell of Samaritan House. “The majority are people we’re seeing for the first time.”
In the initial days of the crisis, advocates scrambled to get people out of shelters and into hotels.
Tim’s House, the shelter operated by Samaritan House and the only homeless shelter in Franklin County, is designed to serve as many people as it can, not keep them six feet apart. The only way to keep residents physically distant was to move them to hotels, explained Melinda White, a Samaritan House board member.
“It changed dramatically and drastically very quickly,” said Newell.
Most of those going into hotels didn’t have cell phones or computers, which meant they had no way to communicate with service providers such as doctors and counselors.
Food was also a challenge, because hotel rooms offer only microwaves for preparing meals. For the first six weeks, White and her husband went to Martha’s Kitchen to pick up meals daily and deliver them to hotels.
Kristen Prior, the Franklin County Field Services Director for the state, was able to secure money for phones and phone cards, said White, along with quarters for doing laundry, toys, face masks, even crossword puzzles. United Way of Northern Vermont also provided money for phones and phone cards.
Jessica Graff at Franklin-Grand Isle Community Action created guides for people on how to use those phones to access services, said White.
In Franklin and Grand Isle counties, social service agencies and state agencies have always worked closely. Those relationships were essential when the pandemic hit. “We had a template in place,” said Ostermeyer. “We didn’t have to create it. We just had to use it.”
A housing task force was created, which met daily online with “a dozen or more people trading information, trying to solve problems,” said Ostermeyer.
Some of those solutions were unorthodox. Because so little was known initially about the virus and advocates lacked personal protective equipment, a nurse and paramedic from Northwestern Medical Center went into the hotels to meet with residents and gather information needed to help them find housing. “They were the only people who could do it and they stepped up,” said Ostermeyer.
That cooperation has continued as agencies are now bringing services directly to the hotels.
Northwestern Counseling & Support Services (NCSS) has members of its crisis team visiting people in hotels, even local law enforcement has officers dropping in to talk with people and provide support, according to Ostermeyer.
The state has made an unprecedented amount of resources available to help people find housing.
The state made funds available to pay security deposits and a few months rent, so that households could have housing while job searching, explained Newell. Families can even receive assistance with move-in costs such as purchasing furniture.
There are also funds available to help with back rent so people don’t become homeless.
Several years ago the state created a voucher program to help families who were waiting for federal Section 8 vouchers. Like Section 8, there were a limited number of vouchers available and for one family to receive one, another had to stop needing one. When the pandemic hit, the state made the vouchers available to any family receiving Reach-Up assistance and living in a hotel, explained Newell.
With the vouchers comes case management intended to help the family get back on its feet.
“There’s now more vouchers out there then we can provide case management for,” said Ostermeyer, even as Samaritan House and state agencies have expanded the number of case managers.
Once again the answer has been to draw on the resources of agencies that don’t traditionally assist with housing.
Community action had already begun reaching out to agencies such as NOTCH and Age Well to have them do housing assessments with their clients. NCSS case managers working at medical offices have also been providing assistance, according to Ostermeyer.
“We’re breaking down the walls of compartmentalization,” he said.
Much of the funding that’s become available is federal money that has to be used by the end of the year.
That’s created a challenge in an area with a lack of affordable housing.
“There’s no greater abundance of affordable housing than there was before COVID,” said Ostermeyer.
The state has put some money into trying to create more affordable housing by providing funds with which landlords can bring unused units up to code so they may be rented.
Both the state and federal governments made additional aid available to families when the pandemic hit, That additional assistance such as aid with utilities and rent, the eviction moratorium and additional food aid meant “many of our clients felt more financially secure than they have in a long time,” said Ostermeyer.
But unless the federal government, most especially the Senate, acts, that aid will go away.
“It doesn’t seem like the political climate right now is one of generosity,” Ostermeyer said.
Advocates are concerned about what the future will bring.
“The economic consequences of the pandemic really haven’t been felt,” Ostermeyer said, in part because of the initial boost in assistance.
There is also the uncertainty of what the winter will bring. “None of us have any idea if we’re going to experience a resurgence in cases,” he said.
Because of the pandemic some low barrier shelters for the homeless won’t open this winter, said Newell.
With the federal funds the state is using to provide additional housing aid set to disappear on Dec. 31, Newell is hoping the state doesn’t put back the barriers that made it hard to assist some of those most in need.
“I know people really want the clock to shift to 2021 and everything go back to normal, but that’s not really realistic,” said Newell.
Having been able to bring people out of the cold and into hotels highlighted ways to improve assistance for a population that often has a variety of mental and physical health concerns.
“We could really see where our social services need to be improved,” said Ostermeyer.
The question will be if they have the resources to make those improvements. Either way, the even greater levels of cooperation among service providers will remain.
“Our relationships and ability to provide wrap around services for clients won’t disappear,” said Ostermeyer. “What will be left, even if the funding disappears, is the residue of connection.”