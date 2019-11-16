ST. ALBANS CITY – It is only a few months old, but Ada’s Closet is already starting to outgrow its anonymous corner of the Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans campus.
In a corner of the otherwise anonymous closet, sacks of donated goods are stashed with no room on nearby shelves, and BFA social worker Ashlie Olio’s office has its own stash of goods currently with no room in the school’s “comfort closet.”
“Everybody’s been unbelievably supportive,” said Karla Kane, a mathematics teacher at BFA and one of the closet’s organizers.
Ada’s Closet is what people generally refer to as a “comfort closet” or “resource closet,” where students can find whatever household items they might need but would not be able to access otherwise.
Inside, students can find everything from deodorants and laundry supplies to sewing kits, school supplies and new, clean clothes – items students might not have regular access to at home for economic reasons.
“Anything that would be able to help a student thrive here at school and have their basic needs met,” Olio said. “They can take whatever they need... without question.”
What is unique to Ada’s Closet, however, is its namesake.
Ada Sorensen was a student from the class of 2020 and, according to Kane and Olio, the type of student “who made everyone feel that, no matter how short the connection was between the two of them, she was their best friend.”
Sorensen passed away unexpectedly in a car accident in early 2018.
With the blessings of both Sorensen’s friends and family, Kane said it made sense to christen the comfort closet in honor of the BFA student.
“This was a way to kind of honor her and her legacy and what she meant to all her peers,” Kane said. “She had impacted so many lives here.”
Students who touch base with member of the BFA staff or receive referrals from the staff can access the closet with no questions asked. The closet itself looks like any other closet from the outside, keeping it anonymous.
“It’s in an out-of-the-way place, where nobody can really see us going there,” Kane said. “There is a sign... but it’s on the inside, so you wouldn’t really know what’s going on in there.”
“Confidentiality is an important piece of it,” Olio said. “We want to make sure the kids that access it feel safe.”
The closet itself is laid out sort of like a store, with items organized on sets of shelves according to brand and uses.
“A student can go in, there are some drawstring bags they can choose, and they can just fill it,” Olio said. “It’s like their own shopping experience.”
According to Kane and Olio, the addition of a comfort closet to BFA provided a way to head off what the school recognized as growing trends in poverty and other needs among the high school’s student body.
“I see a lot of students in need,” Olio said. “Teachers see students in need.”
By providing for some of those unmet needs, they said, Ada’s Closet might be able to help students regain some of their focus in school.
It would also provide a continuum of care between BFA’s sending schools, where similar services exist, and the high school itself, according to Kane. “To take that support away from some of the students who were accessing it in an elementary or middle school would be very traumatic for some kids,” Kane said.
The closet, according to Olio and Kane, is open to anyone who might need it.
“You don’t have to check any boxes,” Kane said.
Students who feel like they may need to tap into the services provided through Ada’s Closet can reach out to whichever staff member they feel comfortable with, whether it is a teacher, custodian or someone else.
There is no screening to access the closet.
The closet is entirely donation based, with its organizers accepting everything from the goods on the shelves to monetary donations they can use to fill in the gaps.
Currently, the closet is well stocked, according to Olio and Kane, with few real gaps needing to be addressed at the moment.
There are a few items that move through the closet fast, though, like feminine hygiene products and socks, and the onset of winter means they expect an increased demand for winter clothes and boots.
According to Kane and Olio, while there might be some dreams of one day having a bigger space down the road or adding food items to the closet, Ada’s Closet will be a permanent addition to the BFA landscape.
“I think overall it enhances the confidence and well-being of the students who access it in small ways and in really big ways,” Olio said.
“Why we didn’t before now, I don’t know,” Kane said. “Maybe it was always supposed to be named Ada’s Closet.”