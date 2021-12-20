ST ALBANS – Prom dresses, brand new sweaters, free tubes of toothpaste and fresh socks are all available as needed at Ada’s Closet in Bellows Free Academy.
“This is a resource that students use almost everyday if not every day,” said social worker Ashlie Olio, who helps manage the “storefront.” “Students need to feel empowered and strong in order to learn and be their best selves. This is a way for students to access everything they need at school, so they don’t need to look elsewhere.”
The store is completely free to utilize and is visited by over a dozen students a week looking for basic essentials. A spare t-shirt, pair of socks, some shampoo or snow boots — almost anything can be found at Ada’s Closet. And it’s open when the school is.
Here’s what Olio had to say to the Messenger about the special resource and how students are using it.
Q: How did Ada’s Closet get started?
A: “Three years ago when I started, some teachers approached me and mentioned seeing these reports of resource closets online,” Olio said. “A resource for school supplies, hygiene products, clothing, cold weather gear … Kids aren't available to learn if their basic needs are not met.”
The idea launched a movement to create a safe place for students to access everything from stylish clothing to winter gear, hygiene products and resources that students and every human needs to get through their day.
They decided to name it after Ada Sorensen, a Fairfax student who passed away in a tragic 2018 car crash while on her way to school.
“We wanted to create something in her memory and honor,” Olio said. “This is something that she totally would have been involved in. Helping her peers access these resources … From the stories I hear, she was a really bright light in the community.”
Ada was adopted from South Korea to join the Sorensen family alongside her brother Huck and is remembered as a passionate and philanthropic student with a love for culinary arts, soccer and helping those in need. She dreamed of becoming a biomedical engineer and excelled in the arts, maths and sciences.
Q: Who can use Ada’s closet?
A: “Oh, it’s open to everyone at BFA,” Olio said. “Anytime anyone needs something, they can come here and grab whatever they want. There are no questions asked, it is a completely free and available resource for anything from toothpaste to socks.
“Especially in the winter time, a lot of people access the closet. Colder weather and holidays can be tougher for families. November and December are our busiest months.”
Q: How is Ada’s Closet funded? Where do the donations come from?
A: “A couple of years ago, during COVID-19, the graduating class decided to donate thousands of dollars,” Olio said. “So we have monetary resources to fill needs if we don’t have the products on hand. We just work with what we have, and the students are able to access what they need, and that is so crucially important.”
Olio said she is constantly getting donations of products and clothing from teachers and the surrounding community. Parents and store owners are seen on a weekly basis dropping off items, bought or donated, that students can access at any time during their school day.
Inside the store, boxes of toothpastes, shaving razors, socks, shoes, deodorant and soap are available. Students and faculty alike are welcome to come and take what they need, when they need it.
Q: Is the store big enough?
A: “No!” Olio said laughing. “That’s just me being honest and transparent. I think we work with the space that we have.”
The store currently occupies two spaces: Olio’s office on the main floor of the school and a smaller classroom space several floors up. The space on the upper floor of the school contains several clothing racks, including one for spare prom dresses donated as part of BFA’s annual prom dress drive.
“Prom can be expensive,” Olio said. “This was a way for us to make prom more accessible for everyone. It should be that way. Everyone should be able to come … Everyone should feel comfortable enough to be themselves and have a good time.”
