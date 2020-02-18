MONTPELIER – The Vermont House of Representatives’ Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee has approved a spate of recommendations for updating Act 250, Vermont’s longstanding development standards.
Included within the updates was language affording more authority behind approval for Act 250 permits to a statewide Natural Resources Board staffed, according to the current series of Act 250 updates, by Vermont residents with some background in environmental studies or planning who would be hired full-time and appointed as the state appoints superior court judges.
Under the recommendations of the Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee, the newly reformed three-person Natural Resources Board would hear all major applications under Act 250 with the support of two local commissioners from the applicant’s respective region.
The recommendation was a major overhaul of the permitting process recommended by both Gov. Phil Scott’s administration and the Vermont Natural Resources Council (VNRC) as a way to provide greater statewide consistency to the application of Act 250.
Appeals of Act 250 permits would be heard in the Vermont Supreme Court, with the Environmental Division of the Superior Court still hearing other permit appeals and enforcement.
Currently, applications under Act 250 are considered by one of nine District Environmental Commissions staffed by volunteers appointed by the governor. Those commissions have full-time District Environmental Coordinators located in five district offices around the state.
District Commissions would still operate under the proposed Act 250 revisions, with authority to decide what constituted major and minor projects, and issue minor permits or minor permitting amendments.
Recommendations from the Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee would amend criteria protecting forest blocks and connectivity, and add a new criteria focusing on adaptation to climate change and environmental justice, guaranteeing a project does not disproportionately affect one population over another.
The recommendations would also exempt developments entirely within designated downtowns from Act 250 permitting requirements, criteria that, according to the committee’s recommendations, are “part of a balancing of interests to support economic development in compact centers while promoting a rural countryside.”
At the moment, the only state-designated downtown in Franklin County is in St. Albans.
If passed, the committee’s recommendations also ask the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) to “establish a permit program for highest priority river corridors,” a recommendation also proposed by the Scott administration and VNRC in joint testimony.
If passed, the committee’s recommendations would also allow for forest-based enterprises, like logging, to operate outside of permitted hours, another proposal from the Scott administration and VNRC in recognition of climate change shortening those businesses’ typical harvest season.
With the Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife Committee’s recommendations now approved by a committee that Seven Days called “sharply divided,” those recommendations have now been introduced as H.926 and referred to the House’s Committee on Ways and Means.
Revisiting Act 250, the state’s landmark land use and environmental law, has been a goal for legislators for years now, with some looking to streamline the act’s conditions in order to ease development restrictions and encourage development, while others look to tighten its requirements in light of the changing climate.
Climate change refers to the well-documented warming of average global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution.
According to state data shared by ANR, a warming climate has brought shorter winters, larger amounts of precipitation and more intense storms, with average seasonal temperatures continuing to rise since the state first started collecting data.