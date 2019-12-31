Earlier this year, after months of back and forth between local and state officials and several legal battles, school districts across Franklin County and Vermont were formally consolidated under the state’s merger law Act 46.
Those consolidations, effective at the beginning of July this summer, effectively rewrote school governance across the northern and eastern parts of Franklin County, joining towns together in newly created school districts.
In the northern parts of Franklin County, the Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union was condensed into the Missisquoi Valley School District, joining Franklin, Highgate and Swanton’s school districts together with their shared union high school.
Sheldon was removed from FNWSU and joined Montgomery in merging with the Northern Mountain Valley School District already consolidated by Bakersfield and Berkshire.
Richford’s and Enosburgh’s school districts meanwhile consolidated as the Enosburgh-Richford Unified Union School District.
Many of those school districts merged under Act 46 were listed among the plaintiffs of a class action lawsuit challenging the merger law as unconstitutional, in a legal challenge settled in the state’s favor earlier this year by Judge Robert A. Mello.
Joining those school districts were the selectboards of Franklin and Montgomery – two of the communities where opposition to Act 46 was at its most vocal – as well as several residents from Montgomery.
While Mello’s decision was appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court, the only decision issued by the court thus far has been the denial of a requested stay on Act 46 mergers while the case is argued in court.
Attempts to delay Act 46’s mergers in the legislature, meanwhile, broke down this year as the Vermont Senate and Vermont House of Representatives failed to reconcile competing legislation authorizing a delay.
Without any court-ordered delays or legislation, schools merged under Act 46 completed their mergers earlier this year, holding their first elections and organizing as wholly new school districts.