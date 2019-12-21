RICHFORD – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is appealing the prosecution of a Richford couple to the Vermont Supreme Court in a case the ACLU said would “test the limits of Border Patrol’s search powers.”
The ACLU announced Wednesday it would appeal the prosecution of Brandi Lena-Butterfield and Phillip Walker-Brazie, Richford residents who were charged with drug possession following a stop by a Border Patrol “roving patrol” near Jay.
In an incident from August 2018, the two had reportedly been driving west on Route 105 toward their Richford home when a Border Patrol agent stopped the couple’s vehicle near Jay.
Per the ACLU, the Border Patrol agent ordered the two out of the vehicle and searched the vehicle “without a warrant and over the couple’s objections.”
The Border Patrol agent found less than five ounces of marijuana and mushrooms in the vehicle and turned the evidence over to a Vermont State Trooper, resulting in possession charges for both Lena-Butterfield and Walker-Brazie.
The ACLU argues the Border Patrol agent’s unwarranted search would have been considered a violation of the Vermont Constitution’s protections on unwarranted search and seizures had it been conducted by a state official.
“Vermont’s Constitution requires that to search a vehicle without a warrant, an officer must have either consent or probable cause plus urgent circumstances – neither of which were present in this case,” the ACLU’s statement read.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson declined to comment on the case, telling the Messenger, “as a matter of policy U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not comment on matters of litigation.”
According to the ACLU, Border Patrol claims authority to conduct vehicle stops and searches within the U.S., but stops require a “reasonable suspicion” of an immigration violation and searches require “probable cause.”
“When a vehicle is stopped in Vermont and the evidence is used by Vermont prosecutors, in a Vermont Court, then the Vermont Constitution should apply,” ACLU of Vermont staff attorney Lia Ernst said in a statement. “To allow otherwise would allow local prosecutors to effectively do an end run around our constitution and remove an important check on the Border Patrol.
“Vermonters value the strong privacy protections embedded in our state constitution, and they must be respected by both federal and state government.”
The ACLU’s appealing of Lena-Butterfield’s and Walker-Brazie’s case to the Supreme Court comes as Border Patrol activity within Vermont is increasingly met with public scrutiny.
A series of temporary interior checkpoints within Vermont – more than half of which were located in Franklin County – have drawn headlines from state media and criticism from area advocates and Vermont’s Congressional Delegation.
Several Vermont law enforcement agencies, including the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, receive funding through the federal Operation Stonegarden grant program in exchange for assistance in supporting federal border operations, and the recent involvement of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department in the detainment of a migrant worker drew protests earlier this month.
In 2018, the ACLU’s New Hampshire branch successfully challenged the use of evidence obtained from a Border Patrol interior checkpoint, with a New Hampshire court agreeing the evidence’s seizure was illegal under state law.
In their statement, the ACLU said it would be filing its opening brief for its appeal within the coming months.