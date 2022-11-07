SHELDON — Another fatality due to a crash on Route 105 brings the year’s total fatal accidents on the state route up six.
Joyce Weld, 80, died on Nov. 4 after sustaining critical injuries from a crash that occurred Oct. 24.
Police initially responded to the accident around 5 p.m. when they received reports of a two-car collision near the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Road.
Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire had been traveling east at 45 mph when her car struck the back end of an SUV waiting to turn left onto Woods Hill Road. Sylvester tried to avoid the vehicle, according to VSP. Weld was the passenger in Sylvester’s car.
The driver of the impacted vehicle, Robbin Greene, 61, of Sheldon, sustained minor injuries, and she was brought to Northwestern Medical Center. Weld, in critical condition, was transported to UVM Medical Center.
All three involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.
Vermont State Police have increased enforcement on the state highway in light of a string of fatal accidents that began in 2021. Little is known about the exact cause behind the increase, but VSP have noticed that motorists are driving more recklessly than they had post- COVID-19 pandemic.
Smart phone use while driving has also increased.
During a review of the 14 fatal accidents that have occurred since 2020, the commander of the St. Albans barracks, Lt. Jerry Partin, said there are few commonalities between the different kinds of crashes, and the spike in deaths is most likely a combination of multiple factors that has made driving on the road more dangerous.
