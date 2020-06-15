FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield man was charged with driving under the influence following a single car accident on Route 36 here on Sunday.
According to Vermont State Police, officers were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Alfonso Tzelej-Caal, 32, was initially transported to Northwestern Medical Center where he was treated and released.
After his release from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to the St. Albans barracks where he was processed and given a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on August 3 to answer the charge against him.
In a public statement, police did not mention what, if any, evidence they have to support the charge against Tzelej-Caal.