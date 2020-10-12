HIGHGATE — Thomas Sweeney, 23, of Enosburgh, is facing multiple charges following a single car crash here on Saturday.
According to Vermont State Police, officers were alerted to the crash on Carter Hill Road at 9:49 p.m. When they arrived the driver had fled.
VSP reports officers identified Sweeney as the operator. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center by Missisquoi Valley Rescue for treatment of moderate injuries from the crash.
He is facing charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license suspended and violation of conditions of release.
Sweeney is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Nov. 9 to answer the charges.
