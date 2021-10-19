ST. ALBANS CITY — A new traveling exhibit on abolitionists created by the Saint Albans Museum is on display at St. Albans City Hall.
Consisting of four separate panels, “Untold Stories/Unheard Voices” highlights underrepresented stories of people of color who lived in the area during the era of slavery up until the 1960s. Paid for with a $3,000 grant from the City of St. Albans, museum co-president Janet Bailey said she expects to expand the exhibit in 2022 after it makes its rounds to local schools.
“We appreciate the city’s involvement,” she told the Messenger.
Bailey said museum volunteers originally started with the idea of creating an exhibit about the Underground Railroad in Vermont, but after finding that Vermont didn’t have as much history with the network as expected, decided to take a different route.
As the exhibit explains: “Not all of the history of slavery and abolition that has been taught in Vermont is accurate. Some is merely folklore or fiction that has been passed down for so long that it is often mistaken for the truth.”
“We were looking to call [the exhibit] ‘Finding Freedom,’ but once we started doing the research, we found that people weren’t finding freedom,” Bailey said.
While slavery was abolished in Vermont in 1777, Bailey said the state didn’t give escaped slaves a free pass. The state’s constitution still allowed for the enslavement of children, and laws restricted Black people from being able to find work, own property or live in Vermont.
When Vermont joined the union in 1791, the Fugitive Slave Law also allowed any formerly enslaved people to be captured and brought into the southern states.
Museum researchers found that confirmed information on the state’s involvement with the Underground Railroad was much more sparse than initially expected. Part of the reason is because the underground network was a secret one.
“Slaves themselves couldn’t read or write, and the white people weren't exactly writing things down,” Bailey said.
The larger reason was that the actual number of Vermont abolitionists funneling escaped slaves north was fewer than expected. The new exhibit does highlight a few.
Lawrence Brainerd, for example, was a prominent businessman, politician and entrepreneur in St. Albans who helped escaped slaves flee to Canada by using his position with the local railways and steamships on Lake Champlain.
The exhibit tells the story of Brainerd’s involvement with the escaped slave Jeremiah Boggs, who traveled to St. Albans in 1843 and was forced to leave after being recognized by a local resident. Instead of heading north, Boggs fled to Liberia.
Other stories highlighted by the exhibit include those of Black Vermonters James McDurfee, William Augustus Davis, Leroy Elmer Satchell and Jeffrey Brace.
Brace dictated his story in 1810 to two men after becoming legally blind. Born in West Africa in 1742, he moved to the state after earning his freedom by fighting in the Revolutionary Army. According to the exhibit, he was met with “racist and unfriendly reactions from neighbors” in southwestern Vermont and eventually relocated to a 60-acre farm in the town of Georgia.
Visitors can read about each of the individuals featured in the exhibit by visiting St. Albans City Hall, or by checking out the PDF below.
Bailey said the exhibit is expected to be available until the end of November.
Mayor Tim Smith thanked St. Albans City Council for funding the exhibit during the council's meeting on Oct. 11.
“This is something that actually came out of a conversation that Reier [Erickson] and I had when he first moved to town,” Smith said. “I think this has some good information and [museum volunteers] will take it to schools as well, so keep your eyes open for that and thank you to the council for funding that.”
Those interested in the exhibit’s subject matter can also find additional resources by checking out the exhibit’s related recommended reading list.
