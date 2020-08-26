SWANTON — On Monday, the Swanton Village Trustees approved the installation of an Abenaki totem pole in the village green, with one dissenting vote.
Richard Menard, Chief of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, made the request.
Menard and his great-grandson carved the pole, which is 10-feet high white cedar. He said there are ten totems on the pole, each with both the Abenaki and English names.
The exact location of the pole is still to be determined. A plaque will accompany it. Originally, Menard said the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi had hoped to hold a larger celebration and dedicate the pole as part of it. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration isn’t happening, but Menard said there would still be a small, socially distanced dedication when the pole is put in place. He told the trustees he would like that to happen before October.
Village Manager Reg Beliveau and Menard will select a location and then come back to the trustees for approval of the precise spot within the green.
Trustee Adam Paxman voted against the proposal, saying, “I have no problem with the project. I just disagree with the location.”
Paxman suggested Marble Mill Park instead, saying, “I’m gun shy about putting anything in the park.” He was referring to recent controversies involving the Swanton art walls, which became a battlefield when images sympathetic to Black Lives Matter were painted over.
While the audience for the meeting was small, everyone in attendance spoke in favor of putting the totem pole in the green.
“That’s the heart of our community,” said Richard Kilburn. “That’s what this is about, things that are close to our heart.”
“If anything belongs in this park, it’s this,” said Sandy Kilburn. “This is long overdue.”
There are three totem poles in Swanton already. One is on Monument Road, another at Missisquoi Valley Union High School, and the third is at Swanton Elementary School.
All are less visible than this totem will be, Sandy Kilburn pointed out. “We don’t have them where people can see them,” she said.
Swanton’s economic development coordinator Elisabeth Nance also spoke up. “I think it belongs in the park,” she said. “Putting it somewhere else is saying it’s not quite as important.”
Town selectboard member Joel Clark also supported putting it in the park.
Village President Neal Speer agreed the totem was long overdue. “This is the history of Swanton,” he said.
Menard said none of the totems elsewhere in the town have ever been defaced, not even the one at MVU which has been up for nearly a decade. Instead, people seem to respect the poles. “I don’t know if it’s because they think it’s a spiritual thing, which it is,” he said.
The University of Vermont and Shelburne Farms also host Abenaki totem poles.
Trustee Chris Leach suggested the the plaque accompanying the pole be worded in a way to make people curious to learn more about the Abenaki people and their history in Swanton.
Pointing to her own family, Sandy Kilburn said, “Almost everyone in this town can trace their roots back to someone who is Abenaki.”
After the vote, the Messenger asked Menard what this means for the Abenaki community. “It means a lot to us, that’s for sure,” he answered.
The pole includes the Abenaki flag at the base and images of animals with meaning to the Abenaki, such as the perch, turtle, bear and river otter, with an eagle at the top.