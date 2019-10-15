SWANTON – Members of the Abenaki and Swanton communities joined together Monday to celebrate Vermont’s inaugural Indigenous Peoples’ Day with the unveiling of a totem pole in the outdoor classroom of the Swanton Schools.
It was, according to the Director of the Indian Education Program in Franklin County Jeff Benay, an important moment for the Missisquoi tribe of the Abenaki who, for centuries, called the land around Swanton home.
“It’s an understatement to say, for the Abenaki, this is important,” Benay, who introduced Monday’s dedication, said. “It’s a celebration of the community that was here thousands of years ago, here yesterday, today and that will always be here...
“The Abenaki culture is a rich one – 10,000 years. This is the homeland of the Missisquoi, so for us to be able to this up here is particularly meaningful.”
The ties to education were particularly important, Benay said, referring back to something the late Abenaki chief Leonard Lampman had told him when Benay first came to Franklin County.
“He always said to me, ‘the most important thing for us, Jeff, is education,’” Benay said, quoting Lampman. “‘It’s education that will make a better world for our children.’”
Near where the outdoor classroom emptied into a network of trails strung through a wooded area, a totem pole had been erected and hidden beneath a tarp for Monday’s unveiling.
Students from the Abenaki Circle of Courage Afterschool Program formed a drum circle and played a handful of songs celebrating the new totem.
Members of the Missisquoi Valley School District administration, the Swanton Schools administration and educators joined members of the Abenaki community for the unveiling.
With those educators came students representing each individual class at the Swanton Schools, many of those students themselves participants in the Circle of Courage program.
“What we’re looking at today is a celebration of the classroom,” Benay said. “In this day and age, when so many kids are looking at videos and at computer screens, we’re looking for a balance of the screen and coming outdoors, being able to celebrate nature.”
At the conclusion of a celebratory honor song drummed by members of the Circle of Courage, members of the Abenaki community pulled the tarp off of the totem pole, revealing carved cedar that, according to the pole’s artist, Abenaki elder Richard Menard, had come directly from the shores of Lake Champlain.
At the base of the totem was a turtle, representing the Turtle Clan that called Swanton home. Above that was a bear, representing Menard’s own totem.
Above the bear was a beaver that, according to Menard, was meant to celebrate the different builders who lived within the Swanton community and, just above that, a fish representing the Fish Clan.
Near the top was the Abenaki flag and, above that, an eagle.
Carved beneath every totem was the name of the animal in English and in Abenaki, a first for Menard in his 15 years of crafting totem poles.
This, he said, was because of the educational mission behind this particular totem pole. “It’s important for the kids,” Menard said. “I wanted it to be an educational tool.”
He guessed it took him around 50 hours of work to carve the Swanton Schools’ totem pole, though he doesn’t typically count. “I work on it until I quit,” he said.
Menard is the carver who helped coordinate the student project that gave Missisquoi Valley Union High School its totem pole. He’s also the artist behind a 19-foot totem pole on Monument Road in Swanton, the totem pole at the University of Vermont and another at Shelburne Farms.
Members of the Swanton Schools’ administration had nothing but praise for the totem, agreeing that it severed as an important centerpiece in their evolving outdoor class space perched near Bushey Street.
“We know there’s a totem pole at MVU, so the high school kids have representation, but we’re the homeland, so we thought it was important to put one here for our kids,” said Swanton Schools’ Cindy Rose. “Many of our kids are in the Circle of Courage, and they need some representation.”
Swanton Schools’ principal, Dena St. Amour, thought the same, publicly thanking Menard as Monday’s celebration came to a close. “Our students use this outdoor classroom, so every time they come out here, they will be part of this as well,” St. Amour said. “Sincerely, we thank you for this beautiful gift to our school.”
This year’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day was the first to be officially celebrated in Vermont.
This past May, Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation formally replacing Columbus Day as a state holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day, bringing Vermont into a growing group of states that have rechristened Columbus Day out of respect for their Native American histories.