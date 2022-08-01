SWANTON — This past week was the first annual Abenaki Camp at the St. Louis Nativity Parish in Swanton.
Thanks to a $10,000 grant received in March from the United Way, Abenaki Circle of Courage director Brenda Gagne and staff were able to provide 21 children with day-long supervision and care, breakfast, lunch and snacks, as well as immersive cultural activities.
The Abenaki Circle of Courage is typically an after school program that goes on hiatus during the summer months.
“This was something we could do in the summer that would bring us all back together,” Gagne said. “We normally don’t see each other for a long time in the summer … So [when we got this grant] we knew this was something we wanted to do for them [the children.]”
The students have breakfast at the Parish at 8 a.m. and feast on eggs and bacon, sometimes French toast, muffins, yogurts and cereal, before beginning their activities for the day.
Gagne’s daughter Fellicia Cota, a board-certified art therapist, taught the students how to mix chalk and salt together to create layered, colored sand, and the students made bookmarks for their summer reading projects.
The students also learned how to sew their own medicine bags. A medicine bag begins with sage and a memento to the Earth and is later kept around the neck as a small pouch. The wearer adds to the bag each time medicine makes itself known to them, and shares their medicine with no one.
The students also spent hours with local Kerry Wood pounding an ash tree log with their mallets to free the splints from the wood. The splints are long, thin, curly slivers of the ash tree used to weave traditional baskets, and the students helped bundle and prepare them for future projects, such as gathering baskets.
On Thursday, the students painted “the grandfathers.” The grandfathers are the big, old stones found specifically in the rivers and fields of Abenaki land, which spans the state of Vermont and beyond.
All stones have a memory of the Earth’s past, Gagne said, and honoring them was also honoring the memory of knowledge and “times humans do not know.”
During the week, campers also learned to weave on their own looms and stretch and create their own genuine deer hide drums.
“It is important to teach the traditions and lessons of our people [to the younger generations,]” Gagne said. “Like drumming. This is how we pray. Drumming is praying.”
In addition, it’s important for each child to each have their own drum.
““They need to be able to practice their own medicine whenever they feel they want to,” Gagne said.
The children were able to take their “grandfathers” home, as well as their own sweetgrass, sage stick and abalone shell which is traditionally used for smudging, or burning sage to cleanse a space. They also received drum mallets made from wood bound with leather for their practice.
If they can acquire the funding, the Abenaki Camp will continue next summer for two weeks instead of one. The days will be half-days instead of whole ones, which this year ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Gagne said.
