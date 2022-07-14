SWANTON — The Abenaki of Missisquoi are looking to renovate two spaces this year and are actively looking for funds to get the projects done.
On July 5, the Town of Swanton selectboard voted unanimously to support the Abenaki of Missisquoi in an application for a Vermont Community Development Plan Grant. If received, the grant would clean up, rebuild and refresh the tribal building at 100 Grand Ave and the old building behind it. That “back” building would be transformed into community center.
“The big step was to get Swanton to be a part of it,” said Chantel Bockus, granddaughter to Chief Richard Menard and president of the 501c3 Maquam Bay Missisquoi (of the Abenaki). “We needed them to be our partner in it, because it’s developing the community.”
The organization is utilizing the help of CommonLand Solutions LLC out of Burlington, who are assisting with project management, a funding plan and grant writing and administration services.
The goal is to renovate the buildings to host community events such as Abenaki language classes, drumming and basket-making.
Currently, the organization hosts self-defense, Tae-kwon-do and yoga classes on the council room floor, but a bigger, renovated building would be much more appropriate.
“We just have no room,” Bockus said.
The current space is also home to Vermont Associates for Training and Development, and Bockus said there’s a chance that Vermont Adult Learning might be coming back to the building to rent office space from them. Currently, those offices are being used for food storage.
Renovation plans
The historic “back” building is 1,920 square feet, and once served as the St. Albans-Swanton Trolley offices, Bockus said. Ideally, the building will be updated to include a new kitchenette for food-related events, a new bathroom and several office spaces for employees. The main area would remain a gathering room suitable for rent for parties, showers and tribal events.
The project will also include some updates and renovation to the main building at the Abenaki Tribal Council. The building is already running low on office space, and Bockus said they’re leaning toward getting dividers for the new part-time workers they plan on hiring.
“Recently, we’ve had a roof leak in the main building, so the roof needs to be worked on,” Bockus said. “And we really need some more storage for the food shelf building … And we would love to put in a staircase to be able to reach the apartment upstairs so we could use it for storage … I’d say our shelves were full before, but we are full.”
Bockus said the project has already received small grants from the Vermont Community Foundation and Seventh Generation Thriving Women.
Earlier this month, the tribe applied for the Herbert and Louise Whitney Fund for Community Preservation, and Bockus said they’ll be continuing to apply for grants throughout the summer.
Ideally, Bockus said, they would even be able to wrangle some congressional direct spending awards.
“Everything helps, even if it's just $1,000,” Bockus said.
Construction on the buildings, if all goes well, is slated for the late summer or early fall of this year, Bockus said.
