SWANTON – Chantel Bockus, granddaughter of retired Abenaki of Missisquoi chief Richard Menard, is stepping down early from her position as president of the Maquam Bay.
Bockus presided over her final meeting of the organization on Dec. 8 and will officially finish her role on Dec. 31.
Maquam Bay of the Missisquoi is a 501c3 nonprofit branch of the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, focused on helping the local community through programs and organizations like the Abenaki Food Pantry.
The food pantry is a major component of Maquam Bay, supplying not only disadvantaged or food insecure Abenaki members with food, but anyone in the area as well.
“Many Indigenous people follow in the footsteps of our ancestors and their way of living that included not turning away anyone who was hungry or in need of shelter,” the Maquam Bay website states.
The group runs the food pantry out of Swanton, along with an annual harvest dinner in the fall, Thanksgiving meal assistance and a winter holiday gathering for local children in the community.
Maquam Bay of the Missisquoi also has educational programs like nature walks through the Missisquoi Wildlife Refuge and community arts and crafts meetings.
Bockus said she decided to step up as president when her grandfather Menard announced he would be retiring as chief.
Menard inherited a tribe with finances and infrastructure in a mess. He fronted money to prevent the tribal building from being foreclosed due to a debt of $6,000 in property tax. When he retired, Bockus took on the Maquam Bay presidency to get that area in order as well.
Bockus said her main responsibilities were to write grants to get more funding for the Maquam Bay to support programs and the food pantry, along with serving as a figurehead and directing meetings.
“But now, I have a busy life,” Bockus said. “I have children in high school, busy with sports, and I do craft shows myself. My family needs me and my time.”
Bockus works a full-time job for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and said with her and her husband working full-time jobs, it was too much to continue as president. Bockus is confident that the organization is in a much better position now than when she started, so she is comfortable leaving.
“I felt like [Maquam Bay] is in a good place now, where I could leave and I knew they would be okay,” Bockus said.
Maquam Bay hired Debbie LaVoie, owner of Swanton’s Flowers by Debbie, as an office manager and as the food shelf manager to help shoulder the burden, and a full-time grant writer to help secure more funding for the organization.
“When I started as president, I was writing the grants, I was doing the finances, I was everything,” Bockus said. “There was nobody there like we have now. Now we have everyone in place. We have a bookkeeper, we have a grant writer, and we have an office manager. Now a president is just a speaker for the board.”
Bockus said she plans to continue involvement in the yearly canoe launch event in the Missisquoi Valley.
The next president will be selected and voted in by the board of the Maquam Bay, and Bockus said the board is looking for involved people to fill that role and the role of treasurer.
Franklin County community members interested in the food pantry can learn more about the resource at www.abenakination.com/please-help-us-to-feed-our-community. People interested in accessing the pantry do not have to be Abenaki, and donations are always welcome.
